Tigray forces withdraw from neighboring regions of Ethiopia – spokesman

NAIROBI, Dec 20 (Reuters) – Tigrayan forces fighting central government have withdrawn from neighboring regions in northern Ethiopia, a Tigrayan spokesman said on Monday, a step towards a possible ceasefire following major territorial gains by the Ethiopian military.

The 13-month war in Africa’s second most populous country has destabilized an already fragile region, sent 60,000 refugees to Sudan, drawn war-torn Ethiopian troops from war-torn Somalia and sucked up armed forces from neighboring Eritrea.

“We have just completed the withdrawal of our forces from both the Amhara and Afar regions,” said Getachew Reda, a spokesman for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the political party that controls most of the northern Tigray region.

Writing on Twitter, Getachew added that the TPLF hoped the withdrawal would prompt the international community to put pressure on the governments of neighboring Ethiopia and neighboring Eritrea to suspend military operations in Tigray.

TPLF leader Debretsion Gebremichael called for a no-fly zone over enemy planes over Tigray, an arms embargo on Ethiopia and Eritrea, and a UN mechanism to verify that foreign armed forces have left Tigray – all requirements that the Ethiopian government is likely to oppose.

“We believe that our courageous act of withdrawal will be a crucial opening for peace,” Debretsion wrote in a letter to the United Nations outlining the demands of the TPLF.

Ethiopian government spokeswoman Legesse Tulu and prime minister’s spokeswoman Billene Seyoum did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Thousands of civilians have been killed as a result of the conflict, about 400,000 are facing famine in Tigray and 9.4 million people are in need of food aid across northern Ethiopia.

Debretsion said it hoped Tigrayan’s withdrawal would force the international community to ensure that food aid could enter Tigray. The United Nations has previously accused the government of a de facto blockade – a charge that Addis Ababa has denied.

RARE OPPORTUNITY FOR PEACE

The TPLF accuses Abiy of wanting to centralize power at the expense of the Ethiopian regions. Abiy denies the charge.

Abiy, whose appointment in 2018 ended nearly three decades of the TPLF’s dominance over Ethiopia, says the TPLF wanted to depend on central government – something the Tigrayan leadership denies.

Will Davison, senior analyst for Ethiopia on the international crisis group, said the TPLF letter represented an “important opportunity for peace talks”.

“There is reason to think that this rare opportunity could lead to a process of peace and cessation of hostilities,” he said.

A significant change in the Tigrayan position, he said, was the abandonment of their demand that hostile forces withdraw from western Tigray, a controversial area, as a precondition for peace talks, as well as a concession that could come as part of of an internationally supported peace process.

STEPS OF BUILDING TRUST

Any request by the Tigrayan to keep their forces intact may be difficult for the Ethiopian government to swallow, he said, but a gradual process may be possible. He added that other confidence-building measures may be under way, such as the federal government releasing imprisoned political leaders.

The letter also endorses the use of international investigators to prosecute those responsible for war crimes.

Last week the United Nations agreed to launch an independent inquiry into human rights abuses in Ethiopia – a move strongly opposed by the Ethiopian government, which sees it as a violation of national sovereignty.

International mediators including the African Union and the United States have repeatedly tried to negotiate a ceasefire to allow aid to enter Tigray, but both sides have refused until certain conditions are met.

In June, Ethiopian and Eritrean armies withdrew from Tigray following reports of mass killings of civilians, gang rapes and blockages of aid supplies. The government has said it has prosecuted individual soldiers even though it has not provided details and has denied blocking aid.

In July, Tigrayan forces occupied Afar and Amhara. The Ethiopian Army launched an offensive in late November that pushed Tigrayan forces hundreds of miles behind.

Reuters reporters traveling to liberated cities in the Amhara saw signs of fierce fighting, and locals reported abuses such as killings and rapes by Tigrayan fighters. The TPLF has said that any soldier found guilty will be punished.

Reporting by Addis Ababa Newsroom; Edited by Mark Heinrich

