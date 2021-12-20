SGPC chief says government failure in sacrilege cases led to lynching at Golden Temple





Two days after a sacrilege offering at the Amritsar Golden Temple, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Monday convened an assembly of various Sikh organizations, in which religious leaders strongly condemned such incidents and vowed to unite to fight against Panthi. forcat. SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami, who chaired the assembly, condemned successive governments for failing to provide justice in sacrilege cases in Punjab. Commenting on the lynching of the accused for sacrilege, he said the sentence given to him by Sikh Panth was due to their hurt religious feelings and government failure. If the intentions of the government were clear, then the culprits would never be able to commit such crimes, he said, echoing the feelings of those present in the assembly. The SGPC chief also asked the government about the alleged sacrilege and lynching in Kapurthala. He claimed that the grant and his family were deliberately involved in the case and warned the government against any arbitrary action. The assembly also passed several resolutions, through which community members were urged to recognize their duty to expose all conspiracies created by anti-Sikh powers and to strengthen Panthic unity and harmony. Meanwhile, jihadist Akal Takht was asked to issue instructions to the Sangas in connection with the sacrilege incidents. Jathedar responds to Singhvis’s Twitter post Responding to the Twitter post of Congress MP Rajya Sabha, Abhishek Singhvis, about the lynching of the accused for the sacrilege offer, Akal Takht’s acting jathedar, Giani Harpreet Singh, posted on Facebook: When the rule of law has failed to deliver justice for the Sikhs punishing the perpetrators of sacrilege incidents, what else should the Sikhs do with a broken heart? In the tweet, Singhvi had said: Sacrifice is terrible, but lynching in a civilized country is no less terrible. I urge the authorities to take strict action against all those who took the law into their own hands and set an example for them. In the response shared on his FB page along with a picture of Singhvis on Twitter, jathedar said: The Congressman is saying that strict measures should be taken against those who killed the culprit of sacrilege. However, we would like to say that the attacks were started in Sikh maryada, Sikh religious sites, Sikh history and Guru Granth Sahib after 1947 to incite Sikh religious sentiments. However, instead of punishing the culprits, efforts were made to rescue the attackers and culprits under state patronage, which has given mental pain to the Sikh community. In a video released later, Giani Harpreet Singh said: A meeting of Panj Singh Sahib (five Sikh clerics) has been called to Akal Takht on December 25 to discuss the incidents. At the meeting, we will try to give a message to the community in consultation with Sikh thinkers and intellectuals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/chandigarh-news/sgpc-chief-says-govt-failure-in-sacrilege-cases-led-to-lynching-at-golden-temple-101640028692290.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos