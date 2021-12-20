JUANES to receive the International Honor of Peace

WASHINGTON – (TELI BIZNES) –PeaceTech Lab (PTL), the award – winning non – profit organization founded by United States Institute of Peace, announced the winner of 26 times GRAMMY / LATIN GRAMMY Juanes, will be long celebrated 2022 International Peace Honors, to be held on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

Juan Esteban Aristizbal Vsquez, professionally known as Juanes is Latin Rocks’s ambassador and leading global champion for social change. Juanes is only with the artist holding two of Billboards Top-5 Latin pop songs of all time, has 12 No. 1 songs in the US, millions of albums sold and broadcast globally, and dozens of groundbreaking Spanish-language television shows and special events around the world, including The Grammys concerts, the World Cup, and the Nobel Peace Prize. This year Juanes has seen him collaborate with Elvis Costello and Metallica, while his latest SOURCE album and documentary, which reimagines some of the most important songs and artists that shaped his early musical vision, was hailed as A masterpiece from Rolling Stone, won this year the LATIN GRAMY award for Best Pop-Rock Album and get a current GRAMMY nomination.

Juanes has also received numerous international awards for his humanitarian work. Some of the key points of which include naming by time as one of the 100 most influential people in the world; receiving the highest cultural honor given by France, Order of Arts and Letters, and being honored as 2019 Latin Academy of Registration Person of the Year knowing his creative art, unprecedented humanitarian endeavors, support for growing artists, and philanthropic contributions around the world.

While he is an internationally renowned artist, Juan’s roots remain firmly planted in his native Colombia. The country that faced decades of violence and instability is also his home My blood FOUNDATION, or nonprofit for peacebuilding organization he co-founded with Catalina Cock Duque, a successful social entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience in social development, who runs the organization.

A tireless activist, Juanes’s passionate commitment is fueled by the belief that young people can become agents of change.

It is a privilege to be recognized by the enthusiastic International Peace Honors Juanes. I am very honored and excited to be among this group of passionate leaders working to make the world a more inclusive and peaceful place. I was blessed to embrace music as a creative outlet in a time of great turmoil during my youth, and now through the Mi Sangre Foundation, we aim to create a space for today’s youth as they struggle with overlapping and ongoing crises in Colombia. A space where they can peacefully and intentionally open their way from any difficulties they encounter and become active leaders of change in the community.

Just celebrated his 15th birthdayth anniversary, My blood engages all actors in the ecosystem, including schools, partner organizations, and communities, bringing them together to harmonize visions, encourage collaboration, and empower the next generation to lead the building of a culture of peace. To date, the organization has impacted over 1.5 million individuals, building momentum toward real change.

Once you are at the top, reaching behind you and extending your hand to raise the others up too, is the sign of a real star. Juanes has reached the pinnacle of success and found a way to continue to make a difference in the world – not just with his music and talent, but with sustainable and effective peacebuilding methods that empower the next generation of peacebuilders. It is an honor to recognize him as an International Honor of Peace, stated Sheldon Himelfarb, president and CEO of PeaceTech Lab.

of International Peace Tributes (IPH) celebrates the work of the most prominent global leaders and agents of change of our time, who make philanthropy and humanitarian service a hallmark of their lives, to advance humanity and our planet.

The future of tomorrow will depend on the youth of today. It is of great importance for us to recognize leaders who are raising the next generation into self-empowered, visionary builders of a world that emphasizes peace first, he added. MariaEsmeralda Paguaga, executive producer and International Peace Honors.

As the International Peace Prize 2022, Juanes joins prominent actor, executive producer and activist Forest Whitaker; the internet phenomenon and the creator of The people of New York, Brandon Stanton; Chief Executive Officer of Mastercard, Ajay Banga; AMD president and CEO Dr. Lisa Su; IBM Emeritus and retired innovation and technology EVP, Nicholas Donofrio; AND Leader and environmentalist of indigenous youth, Iron Eyes Tokata, of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe.

The host, performers and special guests of the International Peace Honors 2022 will be announced in the coming weeks. The ceremony will be broadcast digitally through various social media platforms, including participants and media partners, thus reaching a global audience of around 15 million people. The specific broadcast platforms will be announced closer to the broadcast date on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

For more information follow @internationalpeacehonors or visit internationalpeacehonors.org