How Omicron is hitting trips to Europe

(CNN) Some European countries have been forced to isolate themselves in recent days as the highly contagious Omicron variant continues to spread at an alarming rate.

As more and more restrictions are introduced, travel to and from Europe is becoming increasingly difficult for tourists, especially those from the UK, where cases have skyrocketed.

The Netherlands went into a tight block on Sunday, with non-essential shops, hospitality facilities and cultural institutions all closed and indoor gatherings limited to a maximum of two visitors.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte described the move as “inevitable” due to the rise in infections across the country.

‘Inevitable’ restrictions

“The Netherlands is closing again. This is inevitable because of the fifth wave coming to us with the Omicron variant,” Rutte told a news conference over the weekend.

The decision came just days after Germany announced a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all travelers arriving from the UK starting December 20th.

France, meanwhile, has imposed a ban on all non-essential visitors to and from the UK in a bid to facilitate the spread of the new variant. The move came as many UK tourists were preparing to travel for the start of alpine skiing season.

“As the Omicron variant spreads extremely rapidly in the UK, the French government has decided to re-enforce compelling reasons for travel to and from the UK and to strengthen mandatory take-off and arrival tests,” said French Prime Minister Jean Castex. in last week’s statement.

On Saturday, more than 90,000 Covid-19 cases were reported in the UK for the second day in a row, including more than 10,000 Omicron cases.

Shock to the UK

As government officials have stepped up a campaign to ensure that all fully vaccinated adults receive a booster vaccine before the end of December, the new restrictions from France and Germany will undoubtedly be a major blow to the destination, with fears that other european countries may follow. costume.

Meanwhile, both Greece and Italy have implemented restrictions requiring all visitors, including those from within the EU, to submit a negative Covid-19 test before entering.

While an antigen test done no more than 24 hours before departure is allowed for entry into Italy, those visiting Greece must pass a negative PCR test taken in the last 48 hours.

Until relatively recently, fully vaccinated travelers coming from Schengen countries could enter without having to take a Covid-19 test.

However, a number of European destinations, including Portugal, have been reintroduced mandatory testing requirements for all visitors due to the new variant.

Denmark and Norway have also chosen to impose new restrictions on Covid-19 in recent days due to the rising rate of infection.

The situation is deteriorating

In Denmark, public places such as cinemas and concert halls have been closed, as well as the popular Tivoli Gardens amusement park, while government officials have chosen to close gyms and swimming pools in Norway, as well as ban alcohol service in bars and restaurants. .

During a conference earlier this month, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stre pointed out that the country needs to “act quickly and we need to act again” in order to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

“For many it will feel like a blockage, if not of society, then of their lives and their way of life,” he added.

In Sweden, the vaccine passport exemption will be lifted for visitors from the Nordic countries Norway, Finland, Denmark and Iceland from 21 December, which means that those coming from these destinations will have to present proof of incoming vaccination.

Swedish Minister of Social Affairs Lena Hallengren has also advised anyone traveling to the country to take a Covid-19 test in advance due to the “deteriorating” situation.

“The spread of the infection is growing significantly. The new variant of the omicron virus makes it difficult to predict the future spread of the infection,” Hallengren told a news conference last week, before telling residents to “be prepared to cancel their “Christmas plans.” if they exhibit any symptoms of Covid-19 and “choose a smaller holiday” for each New Year holiday.

Since first appearing in late November, Omicron has been detected in 89 countries, with cases of the coronavirus involving the variant doubling every 1.5 to three days according to the World Health Organization (WHO).