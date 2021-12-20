M&A global activity breaks all-time records to $ 5 trillion in 2021

Global M&A jumps 63% to $ 5.63 trillion

Deals in the US almost doubled to $ 2.61 trillion

Europe up 47% to $ 1.26 trillion, Asia Pacific up 37%

Private equity purchases at record $ 985.2 billion

CEO trust and free funding among top executives

LONDON / HONG KONG, Dec 20 (Reuters) – Global merger and acquisition activity (M&A) broke all-time records in 2021, easily erasing the high water point set nearly 15 years ago as a abundance of capital and sky-high ratings spurred furious levels of deals.

M & A’s global value reached $ 5 trillion for the first time ever, with volumes rising 63% to $ 5.63 trillion by December 16, according to Dealogic, slightly surpassing the pre-crisis record of $ 4.42 trillion. in 2007.

“The corporate balance sheet is incredibly healthy, with $ 2 trillion in cash in the US alone – and access to capital remains widely available at historically low costs,” said Chris Roop, co-chair of M&A North America at JPMorgan (JPM.N).

Technology and healthcare, which typically make up the bulk of the M&A market, once again headed the way in 2021, driven in part by demand from last year, when the pace of M&A activity fell to its lowest level. three years due to the Global Financial Consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Companies rushed to raise funds from stock or bond offers, large corporations took advantage of the booming capital markets to use their shares as buying currency, while financial sponsors jumped on publicly listed companies.

Moreover, strong corporate incomes and an overall bright economic outlook gave executives the confidence to pursue major, transformative deals, despite potentially opposing winds, such as inflationary pressures.

“Strong capital markets are a major driver of M&A. When stock prices are high, it usually corresponds to a positive economic outlook and high CEO confidence,” said Tom Miles, co-executive of M&A America in Morgan. Stanley (MS.N).

Total deal volumes in the United States nearly doubled to $ 2.61 trillion in 2021, according to Dealogic. Deals in Europe rose 47% to $ 1.26 trillion, while Asia Pacific rose 37% to $ 1.27 trillion.

“While China’s cross-border activity has been modest, corporations from other Asian countries have grown to buy global assets. We look forward to seeing this trend continue, especially for agreements in Europe and the United States,” said Raghav Maliah, Goldman. Sachs (GS.N) Global Vice President of Investment Banking.

A number of the biggest transactions of the year – AT&T Inc. (TN)’s $ 43 billion deal with Discovery Inc. (DISCA.O) and Medline Industries Inc.’s $ 34 billion acquisition – were announced in the first half of the year. .[nL3N2N4326}readmore[nL3N2N4326}readmore[nL3N2N4326}lexonimëshumë[nL3N2N4326}readmore

But the pace of deals showed no signs of slowing down in the second half.

On November 21, KKR.N (KKR.N) made a bid for Italy’s largest telecommunications operator, Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI), estimating it at around $ 40 billion including net debt in what would be listed as the largest private equity purchase ever in Europe has to go forward, and the second largest in the world. Read more

Easy funding availability led private equity deals, with volumes more than doubled from last year to a record $ 985.2 billion, according to Dealogic.

“Investors are distributing money at an unprecedented rate which means that, on a global basis, asset valuations have peaked at historic levels,” said Luigi de Vecchi, head of capital banking markets consulting in Europe, Middle East and Africa in Citigroup (CN).

“The question is whether the prices paid now will continue to make sense over time.”

Under pressure to make their businesses greener and more climate-friendly, company executives have sought goals with the right climate credentials.

“Along with technology and digital transformation, sustainability is here to stay and is a major focus for most council halls,” said Citi’s de Vecchi.

Reuters Graphics

For an interactive graphic, click here: https://tmsnrt.rs/329m9We

DAY OF PAYMENT PAYMENT

After a year of blockages, major Wall Street investment banks pushed their traders to meet more clients in person to gain lucrative mandates to merge companies or protect them against raids by activist investors.

“This year we will spend $ 100 billion on global investment bank fees,” said Berthold Fuerst, global co-director of Deutsche Bank M&A (DBKGn.DE).

“There has been unprecedented demand for almost every investment banking product,” he said.

After the record-breaking year, bankers are now predicting a bumper bonus round in early 2022.

The dissolution of corporations and corporate conglomerates also proved to be a lucrative business for investment banks.

In the second half of the year, General Electric, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) and Toshiba (6502.T) were among the large corporations that announced plans to split their core businesses and split several units. Read more

The flow of deals is showing no sign of slowing down as companies and investors rush to sign deals ahead of possible interest rate hikes.

Borrowing costs are widely expected to rise in the coming months with the US Federal Reserve indicating it will raise rates next year to fight rising inflation. However, bankers expect the activity of the deals to remain strong.

“I do not think the only rising interest rate will be the catalyst for bypassing the M&A market,” said Morgan Stanley’s Miles.

Leading advisers to the deals are concerned about the consequences of the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) growing opposition to the merger activity over the past year, with Nvidia’s proposed $ 40 billion acquisition of British designer Arm chips, among the latest deals it is trying to block. Read more

“The FTC and the Department of Justice are already taking more time than ever to evaluate the deals, so companies that follow the M&A should be ready to discuss their deals with regulators ahead, at any time,” said Krishna Veeraraghavan, a M&A partner in the law firm. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP.

He added that companies will have to wait longer to reach agreements – up to a year and a half versus the usual 6-12 months – and have to move to a “ready to discuss” union.

Despite the headwinds, next year still offers many opportunities as the market for Special Purpose Purchasing Companies (SPACs) has recently reopened, with new listings in Europe as it is under regulatory control in the United States.

“With private equity and dry dust in the SPAC world we expect the momentum to continue into 2022,” said Philipp Beck, head of M&A EMEA at UBS (UBSG.S).

Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru, Pamela Barbaglia in London and Kane Wu in Hong Kong; Edited by Kirsten Donovan

