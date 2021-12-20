Amplifier accessibility is expanding throughout Ontario for people aged 18 and over

TORONTO – Appointments for COVID-19 boosters were cut short after Ontario extended acceptance for injections Monday, leaving many residents frustrated by the inability to secure a third dose or have to book a week in the new year.

Reservations through the provincial portal were opened to residents aged 18 to 49 – about 10.5 million people – provided it had been at least three months since their second shot. Prime Minister Doug Ford has declared the accelerated deployment of boosters as essential in the fight against the highly contagious Omicron variant, which is fueling an increase in cases.

The government said more than 125,000 third-dose appointments were booked through its online portal as of 10am, but many residents said they had trouble finding shots in their regions in the following days. Some health units said the meetings ended quickly and others said they were focusing on shooting for the most vulnerable groups.

Ottawa resident Clement Law said he entered the provincial site a few minutes before 8 a.m. Monday, when it was supposed to officially open, and settled into a virtual formation that lasted more than an hour. When he eventually gained access to the system, Law said there were no appointments available in his area.

“I set my address to find the nearest and nothing appears under 25 kilometers, nothing under 50, nothing under 100,” he said in a telephone interview.

“Then, quite funny, I saw 200 miles (far) away, which is a bit ridiculous, but it was like Belleville opened in January.”

Law said he planned to wait for Ottawa Public Health to announce more appointments and was also on the waiting list for a booster at some pharmacies, which have their own reservation systems.

Health officials in Ottawa said Monday that all available seats were booked approximately 15 minutes after the extended qualification officially took effect.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and are working hard to increase capacity and availability,” Ottawa Public Health wrote.

The demand also seemed to exceed capacity in the Niagara Region, where the public health unit said Sunday night that all reinforcement appointments for Monday and Tuesday had already been suspended.

Similarly, the Southwest Public Health Unit said that as of 11:15 a.m., there was no vaccination appointment until January 17, while efforts are being made to increase capacity.

Meanwhile, the York Region in the Toronto area said it was prioritizing first and second doses for children ages five to 11 and high-risk residents, without entry for third doses. He also said boosting doses would be more available to people aged 18 to 49 once public health was “able to meet the demand of the population aged 50+ as they are more vulnerable”.

In Simcoe-Muskoka, the health unit said the clinics will be reserved for people receiving the first and second vaccines and high-risk groups who qualify for boosters, including people 50 and older.

Some regions using their booking systems also reported technical problems due to high demand. Guelph’s health unit, Ont., Advised on online booking challenges and posted on Twitter that its hotline was experiencing high call volumes. The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit said late Monday morning that its website was powerless “due to extremely high traffic”.

















Long queues were also reported at several vaccination sites appearing Monday.

In Toronto, Christine Odunlami was able to secure a booster for the end of January after learning via Twitter that the provincial portal was accessible a few hours before its official opening time. But despite arriving at 2:45 a.m., the earliest available appointment was still a few weeks away, said Odunlami, who has asthma.

“I feel lucky that at least I was able to get something, but being someone who has a respiratory illness seems like a long time to wait,” she said.

Odunlami said she decided to cancel her vacation plans with the family she has not seen in nearly two years because she is worried about increased cases in Ontario and there will be no booster this month.

“This should have been something open much sooner,” she said of the reinforcement effort.

















Claire Biddiscombe, a high school teacher in Ottawa, said she learned from a Facebook group that the booking system was open to teachers Sunday night. It was registered and was able to provide an amplifier for early January.

“I remembered what it was like to try to get my first dose appointment, so I just got one and later realized I could book it earlier, but I just kept it,” she said.

Biddiscombe said having a booster before school resumes in January would be a relief, but added that she realized many were still trying to book their third doses.

“I feel very lucky, but at the same time, it’s entirely because of a net and a grape vine,” she said. “It just really underscores how difficult this must be for people who are isolated … there is no way it can be that way.”

A spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott said public health units were “actively working to add appointments to the reservation system” as the province increases vaccination capacity, targeting between 200,000 and 300,000 doses per day.

Ontario reported 3,784 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

















