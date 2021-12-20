International
Omicron could influence Florida’s international tourism
State economists predict that the new omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow, at least temporarily, the pace of tourism revival in Florida, particularly a return of international visitors.
Saying the world was entering a time of uncertainty, members of the State Economic Assessment Conference agreed Monday to lower expectations by mid-2022 for Canadian and overseas travelers as the panel examined various aspects of the Florida economy.
In the near term, I think yes, omicron and everything that can have a mitigating effect, said Holger Ciupalo, policy coordinator for the Governors’s Policy and Budget Office.
Amy Baker, coordinator of the Legislative Office for Economic and Demographic Research, said she expects the highly contagious variant to influence people’s decisions to travel to and from Florida.
“I think omicron has changed the environment,” Baker said. “I know two people who were planning to travel internationally. They canceled their trips because of Omicron, not knowing what additional blocking restrictions (would be) if they were to take a seat. Would it be their place open? What is happening in the United States? What would be their demands to go?
Baker said after the meeting that the forecast numbers had not yet been recalculated.
The state-owned tourism industry exceeded expectations in the third quarter of 2021, attracting 32.6 million visitors, which was 2 million more than the forecast earlier this year and 0.3% above the total number of visitors in the third quarter of 2019 before the start of pandemic. The third quarter total followed 31.7 million visitors in the second quarter, which was an improvement of 16.3% in the first quarter and 2.2% below the second quarter of 2019.
Almost 90% of visitors this year have come from other states. Officials in Visit Florida, the state’s tourism marketing arm, have been expecting a resurgence in Canadian and overseas visitors after the White House eased travel restrictions in November.
However, as international travel began to increase, overseas travel rules changed again due to the urgency of the omicron variant, which was first discovered in South Africa and has spread around the world, including the United States.
Weeks after pandemic travel restrictions were lifted in more than 30 countries, the Biden administration banned visitors from South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana, Namibia, Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe and enforced stricter testing requirements for incoming travelers, including American citizens.
State economists expressed differences of opinion as to whether the international break will continue for another year or whether the testing requirements are just another step in the journey.
However, the overall outlook for the Florida tourism industry remains positive.
Vesselka McAlarney, an economist at the Office for Economic and Demographic Research who was among the most pessimistic about the short-term impact on international travel, noted Florida’s welcoming stance against the backdrop of rising government-imposed rules on COVID and further requirements to travel internationally.
As we saw under the initial blockages, more visitors could have passed to travel to Florida where they could drive instead of going internationally. So we can benefit further from that, McAlarney said.
Florida relies on international travelers, who usually spend more time and money while staying in the state.
In a November news release promoting third-quarter numbers, Visit Florida president and CEO Dana Young outlined the steps the travel industry is taking to overcome anything that comes our way.
Looking ahead, Visit Florida will only hit the accelerator as we re-enter the global travel arena and lucrative winter travel season, Young said in the announcement.
Canadian tourists on average spend about 16 days in the state. For overseas visitors, the average is 12 days, and domestic tourists spend an average of six days.
Economists gave some positives to domestic travelers, including that high gasoline prices should return to lower levels seen in previous forecasts. Also, they said the increase in air travel prices should remain below pre-coronavirus levels until next year.
