The Denver International Airport Hall of Fame project must be completed, for another $ 2.1 billion

We finally have a total cost and timeline for the DIA Grand Hall project, and it’s not pretty – $ 2.1 billion and another 7 years of construction.

This is from the $ 770 million initial deal (including all contingencies) with an expected completion date sometime this year (of course that did not happen).

But no matter how unhappy it may be, the Denver City Council must hold its nose and agree to finish what Denver International Airport started.

We can not leave our airport a major driver of tourism that feeds our economy a complete crowd with security checkpoints at various levels, the ticket experience largely dependent on the airline you fly with and a regulated retail area.

Our airport is vital to the entire state, and despite COVID, construction problems, and security barriers, DIA is thriving. In 2019, DIA served a record 69 million passengers and CEO Phil Washington said the airport is preparing for 100 million passengers in the coming years. In addition to renovating the Great Hall, the airport is working to add 39 gates and eventually another runway.

Not only do customers want to fly in and out of Denver, but airlines have shown a willingness to make us a hub for their operations. It is the third busiest airport in the US and the eighth in the world.

We have long wondered what the number of broken public-private partnerships with Ferrovial Airports majority stakeholders will be, and now we know. The $ 2.1 billion, too, does not include about $ 40 million paid to Ferrovial to compensate them for lost revenue from expected concessions if they had completed the project. We were cautiously optimistic that the previous leadership in the DIA had drawn up a sound plan for the partnership, but it deteriorated rapidly as soon as construction began.

The airport has an almost entirely new management team today, and again we are cautiously optimistic that they will be able to get this project to the finish line.

The timing is good because Washington will be able to use about $ 350 million coming from the $ 1 trillion federal infrastructure package that President Joe Biden signed into law last month. This will allow airlines to charge slightly less, which will keep their fare (those departing from Denver) slightly lower.

Washington said tariffs are in the last third of U.S. airports, at $ 13.16 per passenger, and will increase only slightly in the coming years to pay for infrastructure projects. Low fares help attract airlines, which keep the airport running.

He said the airlines not only fully support the project, but are confident the DIA will complete what it has launched. This is a change from the original Great Hall plan, which was opposed by some airlines who questioned the cost and necessity of the project.

But while the project will be largely funded by airport users through the fee Denver International Airport is a self-funded enterprise that does not use taxpayer dollars directly, we think it needs oversight by Denver elected officials. If the Ferrovial debacle taught us nothing else, it should have been so.

We agree with Washington that changing contractors now does not make much sense, but without the general contractor coming out to bid, the project will require close oversight.

City councilor Kevin Flynn is right that the airport did not end up calculating what went wrong with Ferrovial. Flynn called for greater financial transparency and ongoing scrutiny. This is essential to restore public confidence in the DIA’s ability to execute large projects on a budget and on time.

To send a letter to the editor regarding this article, submit it online or check out our instructions on how to email or mail.