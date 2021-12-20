FIU leads international forum for global learning | FIU News





Administrators of faculties and universities around the globe recognize the need for students to acquire critical competencies to succeed in today’s interconnected world. Students, meanwhile, often crave the opportunity to become actively involved in the world and begin to address some of the most complex global problems of our time. Where can we start implementing a global learning program that gives students global experiences inside and outside the classroom, helping them form new skill groups and embark on a path to becoming active global citizens? FIU Global Learning Forum is a great start. So said 50 representatives from universities across the US, Colombia and Chile when they joined the virtual forum last month. Following the inaugural forum in autumn 2020, the faculty and staff of FIU Office of Global Learning Initiatives, in partnership with FIU Global, focused on the topics of implementation and evaluation of global learning. For more than a decade, the faculty and staff of the FIU Global Learning Initiatives Office have created global learning programs that have resonated with the university community. A total of 1,425 faculty and staff in 72 departments in all colleges have completed professional development training to introduce their existing undergraduate courses with elements of global learning and / or to create new courses designed for global learning. Through these courses, approximately 160,000 graduate students have expanded their global perspective, awareness and willingness to engage. FIU global learning courses and programs have helped students become global citizens who are more adept at tackling global problems with a variety of others inside and outside the classroom. Through the GLI Office, students gain access to high-impact programs such as FIU Global Learning Medallion, Millennium Scholarship AND Preparation of the Peace Corps. Faculty, staff and administrators who participated in the Global Learning Forum 2021 welcomed the opportunity to hear and ask questions from the FIU administrators, faculty, staff and students who shared their respective experiences with global learning. Panthers shared tips for advising students on global projects; modifying a classroom to integrate components of global learning; assessing student learning outcomes on global competencies and much more. To provide additional perspectives, Kris Acheson-Clair, director of Center for Intercultural Learning, Mentoring, Assessment and Research (CILMAR) at Purdue University, shared knowledge on its institution’s global learning assessment practices. Acheson-Clair joined CILMAR in 2018, which is widely recognized as a leader in the assessment of global learning. “FIU and Purdue University have implemented quite different models of global learning assessment,” says Hilary Landdorf, executive director of the Office of Global Learning Initiatives and co-author of Making global learning universal (NAFSA, 2018). “I thought it would be a great learning experience to face our different approaches as there is nothing that suits everyone when it comes to assessing global learning.”

