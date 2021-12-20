Graham Fulcher will join AIG as Acting Chief Insurance Officer International | national





NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – December 20, 2021– The American International Group (NYSE: AIG) announced today that Graham Fulcher will join the company as the Acting Chief Insurance Officer of International, a newly created role. Headquartered in London, Mr. Fulcher will report to Jon Hancock, Chief Executive Officer, International General Insurance and Richard Olsen, Acting Chief, General Insurance. Mr. Fulcher will join the company during the first quarter of 2022. This press release contains multimedia. See the full publication here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211219005087/en/ Graham Fulcher (Photo: Business Wire) Disciplined AIG risk management and focus on signature excellence are critical elements on our path to becoming a high performance company and delivering sustainable profitable growth, said Mr. Hancock. Grahams’s significant technical expertise and proven international leadership skills make him uniquely qualified for this important new leadership role. Responsibilities of Mr. Fulchers will include pricing, booking and setting risk and actuarial targets that are consistent with AIG’s global actuarial strategies. I look forward to working together with AIG’s talented actuarial team to anticipate and mitigate risk across the international portfolio, said Mr. Fulcher. AIG is a global leader in the insurance industry and it will be a privilege to help international business expand and deliver strong financial performance. Mr. Fulcher joins AIG from Chubb where he has served as Acting Chief Insurance Overseas Officer since 2016. Prior to Chubb, he held a range of senior management roles for the insurance consulting business Willis Towers Watsons, including as Director UK and Irish property manager and victim and life insurance sector practice. Earlier in his career he was Acting Chief for ACE European Group, Acting Chief of European Operations for ACE Tempest Re, Actuary Group for Cox Insurance Plc and Acting in the UK for Cologne Re. Mr. Fulcher received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mathematics from Cambridge University and is a member of the Actuaries Institute and Faculty. American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies offer a wide range of property victim insurance, life insurance, pension solutions and other financial services to clients in around 80 countries and jurisdictions. These various offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks, and provide retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information to AIG are provided for convenience and the information contained on such websites is not included with reference to this press release. AIG is the marketing name for worldwide operations for property victims, life and retirement and general insurance of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or offered by affiliates or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions and coverage is subject to signature requirements and current policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Some property-victim coverage may be provided by a surplus line insurer. Excess line insurers generally do not participate in state guarantee funds and therefore policyholders are not protected by such funds. See the source version at businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211219005087/en/ CONTACT: Quentin McMillan (Investors): [email protected] Dana Ripley (Media): [email protected] KEYWORDS: NEW YORK UNITED STATES UNITED STATES IRELAND KINGDOM EUROPE Industry Keyword: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INSURANCE HUMAN RESOURCES FINANCE CONSULTATIONS BANKING ACCOUNTING SOURCES: American International Group, Inc. Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 20/12/2021 06:01 AM / DISC: 20/12/2021 06:01 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211219005087/en

