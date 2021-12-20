Nothing can replace the scale or extent of the UN-mandated Syrian cross-border mechanism





Thank you to UN Special Envoy Pedersen for his briefing. We very much welcome your efforts over the past month to facilitate a political solution, including a recent visit to Damascus to seek to unlock progress in the Constitutional Committee. For years, the Security Council, on behalf of the wider UN membership, has called for the implementation of the steps in Resolution 2254. However, not only has the regime failed to engage sincerely in the process, but also the issues that have arisen. and conflict continued, atrocities, human rights abuses, disregard for the rule of law, and widespread corruption and economic mismanagement. Until there is a real will to get involved in the Syrian-led and ownership process approved by the Security Council in resolution 2254, there is no prospect of a lasting solution which should remain a priority for all of us. I would also like to thank Martin Griffiths for his briefing and the ongoing work of the UN and its partners to address the dire humanitarian situation in Syria. I also thank Dr. Amani Ballour for returning to the Security Council and for her powerful testimony and for her call for what a normal childhood should look like for Syrian children. It is clear from the reports of the Secretaries General presented in accordance with resolutions 2139 and 2585, the humanitarian needs in Syria remain great. These needs are exacerbated by the approach of winter and the lack of testing and treatment skills amid the ongoing spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is vital that the Council continues to support the provision of assistance to Syrians in need with the most effective and efficient means. At present, it remains clear that nothing can replace the scale or extent of the UN-mandated cross-border mechanism to achieve this. We welcome evidence in significant progress reports made by the UN to increase cross-border aid to northwestern and north-eastern Syria and to increase humanitarian intervention for early recovery. We must continue to be guided by the UN objective and full reporting on the humanitarian situation in Syria. Finally, this year marked the 30th anniversary of the 16-Day Global Campaign, focused on the issue of gender-based murder of women. Women and girls continue to be severely affected by the conflict in Syria, with gender-based violence, sexual exploitation and widespread attacks, particularly in camps. Poverty, displacement and Covid-19 have exacerbated the problem. We must continue to ensure the availability of humanitarian funds to combat gender-based violence in Syria. The UK has contributed over $ 34 million to UNFPA to combat gender-based violence in Syria since 2019. We encourage others to consider the same. Thank you, Mr. President.

