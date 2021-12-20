Quebec closes schools, bars, gyms as COVID-19 cases increase

Quebec is closing a range of industries, along with teaching in person at schools, on the increasing incidence of COVID-19 and an increase in hospital admissions.

Health Minister Christian Dub announced that bars, cinemas, concert halls, gyms and spas will be closed from 5pm on Monday.

Distance work, which was strongly recommended, is now becoming mandatory.

Restaurants, which started operating at half capacity on Monday, can stay open between 5am and 10pm

Sports performances, whether amateur or professional, will take place without spectators.

Schools are also closing with a return to personal lessons scheduled for January 10, 2022. Each lesson in the first week of January will be held online. However, primary schools remain accessible until the Christmas holidays as the distribution of rapid tests and vaccinations of children aged 5 to 11 years continues.

Quebec reported a record 4,571 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and a total of 397 pandemic-related hospitalizations.

“We have already reached half our capacity for our COVID beds,” Dub said. “And this is not counting the increase in cases from the last 10 days.”

The Minister of Health explained that it had not so much to do with the number of patients with COVID-19, but with the staff that had to treat them.

“What we want to avoid is delays in emergency care, operations,” he said.

In addition to the new measures, Dub said vaccination continues to be crucial to getting the province out of this situation.

“We’re lucky that so many Quebecers have agreed to take their two doses, but we’re facing a new variant and that ‘s why we have to go get a protective dose,” he said.

Dub said two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine offer about 30 percent protection against the virus while a third dose increases protection by up to 75 percent.

The province opened boost opportunities for people 65 and older on Monday, with 83,000 bookings registered after just hours.

The province hopes to make available five tests for each 30-day period for every Quebecer aged 14 and over.

Delivery of quick tests to pharmacies also began Monday, with long queues and supplies running out quickly.

Dub demanded that parents receiving quick test kits through their children’s elementary school or daycare stop stopping more kits from pharmacies to allow everyone to get kits.

He also reiterated that rapid tests should only be used by people who are experiencing symptoms.

“It’s really important to clarify that people who use fast tests need to be symptomatic for these tests to work properly,” Dub said.

He added that many people are unnecessarily blocking test centers by checking only so that they can gather during the holidays.

Dub reiterated that people should watch instead of reducing their contacts.

While the 10-person limit for private indoor gatherings during the holidays remains in force, Dub would make no promise.

Health officials will review new modeling forecasts Monday evening, which could lead to further restrictions if needed.

“We will have additional information and based on that … we will make tough decisions again,” he said. “We do not like this, but I think the only way to manage this crisis is to react as quickly as possible with the resources we have.”