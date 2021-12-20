OHIO welcomes delegates from Andijan State University, Uzbekistan, during International Education Week 2021







OHIO welcomed ASU delegates as special guests during the IEW 2021 Gala. Organized by the Ohio Program for Intensive English (OPIE) and the Office of Global Affairs, delegates from Andijan State University (ASU) in Uzbekistan visited the University of Ohio’s Athens campus during the week of November 15-19. This new global partnership was carried out through a collaboration between OPIE and the Department of Foreign Languages ​​and the Office of International Relations at Andijan State University. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed on 13 August to establish the formal institutional partnership. I am pleased that the outcome of OPIEs’ initial project with ASU resulted in an agreement between our two universities. ASU is a progressive institution and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship, said OPIE Director Gerry Krzic, Ph.D. Stakeholders and leadership across OHIO met with delegates throughout the week to explore opportunities for collaboration. Among the delegates were Dr. Farhod Alimov, head of the international department; Dr. Dilshodbek Rustamov, Dean of the Faculty of English Language and Literature; Dr. Shohida Shahabitdinova, Dean of the Faculty of Distance Learning; and Dr. DilraboAhmadalieva, Professor, Faculty of English Language and Literature. Delegates also attended the International Education Week Gala as special guests and met with numerous members of the OHIO community during an open exhibition Welcome reception. Photos of these events can be found here. Currently, the activities include a joint English language training program called Improving English Language Education in Uzbekistan, which is funded byAmerican Councils on International Educationas part of the Central Asian University (UniCEN) Partnership Program initiative. Currently, ASU and OHIO students are participating in an international online project Honors College (HC2905) with students from Russia (HSE-PERM School of Economics) and Japan (Chubu University) taught by Krzic. ASU and OPIE are planning to collaborate on another online program for 2022 that will include English language training and the UN Sustainable Development Goals for undergraduate students. This partnership aims to recruit ASU students to OHIO graduation programs, provide training and education programs in English for ASU students, and promote research projects and collaborative exchange for students and faculty. For more information, please contact Krzic at [email protected] or Rebecca Challenger at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ohio.edu/news/2021/12/ohio-welcomed-delegates-andijan-state-university-uzbekistan-during-international The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos