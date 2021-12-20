Weather forecast: ‘White Christmas’ or ‘Hawaiian Christmas Day’

Some travel problems are expected this week in every corner of the country, but for many travelers, the weather will not stop you.

As for Christmas, Santa Claus is likely to be whitewashed with his red striped Bermuda shorts with an ironic red sweatshirt, “Ho ho ho”.

If this storm were to form in the Gulf of Mexico about two months ago, I might be a little more worried that it would become a tropical storm. Right now, as my colleague Chad Myers pointed out, the water temperature in the Gulf of Mexico, which helps spur these storms, is a little warmer than normal; more like ocean temperatures in November, the end of hurricane season.

This means that there is a small possibility that this could become a subtropical storm called. But this is a very small possibility. Either way, “by early Tuesday morning the storm will have intensified and a threat of heavy rain and storm, some of which could be severe, is expected across much of the Florida peninsula,” he said. Weather Forecast Center. “Some storms can produce harmful winds, tornadoes and water leaks.”

Expect some small to moderate delays at all major airports across Florida on Tuesday.

After pouring more than an inch of rainfall into northern Florida, southern Georgia and South Carolina, the storm system will quickly leave the east coast by Wednesday.

Across the northern tip of the country, a rapid low-pressure wave in Montana will produce light snow accumulations across the northern plateaus from late Monday through early Tuesday, the WPC said. “This system then reaches the upper Great Lakes by Tuesday night, where a few inches of snow is possible.”

The big storm system this week

In the west, winter is in full swing. After a brief hiatus Tuesday morning, the storm factory will deliver storm after storm to the West Bank all the way to Christmas.

It will be the only area of ​​the country where there will be the most continuous travel interruptions. But every storm cloud brings little hope for those in drought-stricken states and those looking to ski this holiday season.

“The next dampening of the Pacific humidity arrives Tuesday evening on Wednesday with more rain at lower altitudes and accumulated mountain snow, this time extending as far south as central California,” the WPC said.

A Category 3 atmospheric river is forming near Hawaii and will create a moisture pipeline in the West this week. Major coastal cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco are preparing to receive more wave rain before Christmas.

Numerous storms will move across the West, with western Oregon in the Sierra Nevada likely to see the highest five-day total.

Higher altitudes inland await a more snow attack, a rapid change from the snow drought in which they were just.

“The longest-running winter storm time for the Sierra and Northeast California will begin late Wednesday afternoon as a significant period of winter weather affects the region during the Christmas holidays,” said the National Weather Service office in Reno.

Snow opportunities in western Nevada increase over the weekend, the Reno office added, so prepare for major travel disruptions over the Sierra until Wednesday.

“Holiday travelers need to prepare for winter running conditions by packing chains, warm winter clothes, and extra food and water,” the Sacramento weather office said.

On Thursday, computer forecast models show the largest travel disruption based on forecast weather conditions. Here you can check the latest weather conditions and delays.

As for the rest of the country, “mostly dry conditions and abnormally mild temperatures for the end of December are forecast in these regions in the first half of the week, although cold morning cuts are still possible on the northeast Monday morning,” said the WPC. “In fact, mostly dry conditions continue even though a more spring-like air mass arrives by the end of the week for most of the Mississippi Plains and Valley.”

Some will see a ‘White Christmas’ and others will see a ‘Hawaiian Christmas Day’

Instead of buzzing with Bing Crosby singing “White Christmas”, you may want to enjoy Bing’s next Christmas song.

Here’s a little more about what Christmas will look like for most in the US:

“Mele Kalikimaka is what it’s to say on a bright Hawaiian day

This is the greeting of the islands that we send you from the land where the palms shake

Here we know that Christmas will be green and bright

The sun shines day and all the stars at night

Mele Kalikimaka is Hawaii’s Way to Say Merry Christmas to You ”

Either way, you can sing along with Mr. Crosby this Christmas. It may not feel as warm as a Hawaiian Christmas everywhere. However, at least two-thirds of the country on Christmas day will have temperatures above average.

It’s as if Heat Miser touched every country from West Texas to New England.

Suppose you are worried about Omicron, but still want to see your family. Can I recommend our southern style Christmas tradition?

Sounds around the campfire. Temperatures will continue to keep campfires on fire in the evening. However, the daytime temperatures at Christmas will feel more like Spring from the South Plains to the East Coast.

I’m not trying to be Scrooge, but you may want to get used to a warmer and less frequent white Christmas. You can see the new climatological opportunity for a white Christmas in our recent history and interactive map here.

This year, however, some will escape the heat and may even shiver, at sub-normal temperatures on Christmas day. The coldest and most significant temperatures below average will be the Far North Fields.

Santa will have to put on his puffy clothes again in this part of the country. He may even manage to make good use of his sled in the fresh dust outside the West. Here, a white Christmas – at least an inch of snow on the ground – is quite possible at all the highest altitudes, with even more snow on Christmas day.

Santa can hang out around the West with anyone who wanted a ski trip for Christmas.

From East Coast surfboards to West Coast snowboards, Santa has his options this year for a post-Christmas break.