Students Interpret at the Glasgow Climate Summit





Two Middlebury Institute students responded to the call to volunteer their services during the United Nations Conference on Climate Change also known as COP26which took place in November in Glasgow. Students were recruited to perform for COP26 The Popular Summit of Coalitions, a meeting of the organizers of the international climate movement, held together with or conference.

Julia Benson, a master candidate in Conference Interpretation, assisted in an interview in French and English between Haitian climate activist Macius Djivenson and Scottish journalist Karin Goodwin. Goodwin later used the interview for one ITEM on the Scottish public interest news site Ferret. It was interesting to meet one-on-one with the people involved in the conference, Benson said, and it was fantastic to have a chance to apply my skills outside the classroom and see how grateful the people I can be to help them. communicate. Conference Interpretation student Kole Wright performed in a session with Extinction Rebellion activists from French and English-speaking countries in Africa. He says he spent the first hour of the session quickly translating the questions and answers written in Zoom’s conversation, but in an emergency, had to complete one of the translators from English to French, whose internet connection dropped. Fortunately, topics like NGOs and climate change were topics I covered extensively in my simultaneous English-French translation class, so I was able to provide a French interpretation of a Ugandan activist speech for participants who were joined by DRC, Senegal, Benin and other Francophone countries, Wright pointed out. Students learned about the opportunity through Professor Christiane Abel, who forwarded the request from COP26 Coalitions. Abel says this kind of experience can help students see the connection between what they study in their translation classes and market demands. They experience the fact that real people need them to communicate, so they can feel that pressure against the more artificial classroom environment, Abel says.

