‘Time could not have been worse’: 27 new COVID-19 cases in NL as Omicron influence spreads

People line up for a COVID-19 booster shot at a Shoppers Drug Mart on Lemarchant Road in St. Louis. John’s, NL (Ted Dillon / CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday as people try to get their next protection against the virus.

Thirteen of the new cases are in Newfoundland’s western health region, including six people under the age of 20, according to a Department of Health news release Monday afternoon. Nine cases are contacts of previous cases, while four are under investigation.

There are 10 cases in the central health region, all contacts of previous cases.

Four cases have been reported in the Eastern Health region. Two are contacts of previous cases and two cases are under investigation.

With no new recoveries to report, the active case load with COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador increases to 154. There are 67 cases in the Western Health region, 47 in the CentralHealth region, 39 in the Eastern Health region and one in Labrador- Grenfell Health Region.

No one is in the hospital because of COVID-19 and a total of 362,655 tests have been performed up to 1,478 as of Sunday.

Long queues for amplifiers

On Monday, a clinic at a pharmacy inside Shoppers Drug Mart on Lemarchant Road in St. Louis. John’s saw dozens of people hoping to get their COVID-19 vaccine booster. On Friday, the province shifted the waiting time for a booster to 22 weeks after receiving the second dose of vaccination. It is a reduction of about four weeks from the previous six-month wait.

In central Newfoundland, the pandemic is raising its ugly head once again, and Mayor Gander Percy Farwellis reminds residents to follow public health rules.

“The weather could not have been worse, obviously. No one is content with imposing restrictions at this time of year,” Farwell told CBC News on Sunday, shortly after another unexpected announcement of COVID-19 by the provincial government and health officials.

Officials reported 61 new cases Sunday, with nine confirmed as the Omicron variant and another 34 presumed to be the fast-spreading variant. More than half of those new cases are in the central Newfoundland area.

Badger, Twillingate, Gander and Grand-Falls Windsor are now at alarm level 3, while the rest of the province is below alarm level 2.

As a result, health officials have reduced capacity in most public spaces in central Newfoundland communities to 50 percent, while bars, bingo halls and venues are closed. Grand Falls-Windsor has closed municipal buildings and warehouses to the public. The YMCA, Corduroy Brook building, heritage company, ski house and arenas remain open with restrictions.

“It will be difficult. It will be difficult for some of the businesses that rely on a small boom over Christmas,” Farwell said. “At the end of the day, public health should come first.”

Travel within or outside the region is also not recommended.

Gander Mayor Percy Farwell says capacity constraints will be tough for businesses, but it is a move needed to slow the spread of COVID-19. (Garrett Barry / CBC)

Farwell said going to the weekend ahead of Sunday’s unscheduled conference, people were already feeling a little worried as COVID-19 cases continued to rise in the province.

Farwell said counting cases is not something to be “terrified of,” but it is the reality of the exponential spread of the coronavirus and something that needs to be addressed.

“Public health officials are instructing us to take swift action again. It has worked before when we had clusters in other areas,” he said.

“I think the thing is, now, the timing of this is so bad.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Health is pushing people to get tested even if they only have one symptom.

Public Health has a large number of COVID-19 testing clinics for residents in the region.

Clinics include:

Fraser Road United Church, Gander, Monday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Salvation Army Church, 27 Park Street, Grand Falls-Windsor, Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Twillingate United Church, Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Monday also marked the last day of school for students in the province, as the holiday break was postponed as a precaution. Schools opened Monday to allow children to say goodbye to classmates and teachers and collect their belongings in case they need to switch to online learning in the new year.

“There is a level of uncertainty, but one thing we are sure of, whatever modality we have to operate on January 4, we will be ready,” Newfoundland and Labrador English School District president Tony Stack said Monday.

“We may have to make some geographical decisions. There may be some virtual schools, some may not, it all depends on the circumstances.”

‘Unlucky’

Jeff Pope, owner of Third Place Cafe in Grand Falls-Windsor, told CBC News that it is a busy time of year for his business, which relies on the holiday season to spend the winter.

Fearing the rapidly spreading Omicron variant and changing public health restrictions, the Pope said he was already seeing a huge drop in revenue since the change in alarm level went into effect.

“A lot of people will not go out. They want to stay home, they are very nervous,” the Pope said.

“We have seen a lot of cancellations.”

Outside central Newfoundland, restaurants and bars in other areas are also facing capacity constraints that take effect right in the middle of the busy holiday season.

Bars have returned to 50 percent capacity, while restaurants will have to operate at 75 percent.

Lorne Loder, co-owner of Bar Boca Tapas and Cojones Tacos and Tequila in downtown St. Louis. John’s, said the news is not unexpected, but disappointing given the time of year.

“It was very unfortunate. It’s not what anyone wanted to hear,” Loder told CBC News on Saturday.

“December and the Christmas season are very important for restaurants and a lot of industries. So yes, it was disappointing, to say the least.”

Todd Perrin, owner and chef at Mallard Cottage, says he hopes his business will be able to make ends meet over the winter. (Gary Locke / CBC)

Todd Perrin, owner and chef of Mallard Cottage in St. Louis. John’s, agrees that news time is not ideal. Under the toughest public health constraints, he said, the hospitality industry is always the hardest hit.

“The revenue we generate from now until the first week of January is the money we need to spend this winter,” Perrinsaid said.

“We rely on people who are in our spaces. We can not just switch to the internet or switch to work from home. It is not an option for our business. So it is an unfortunate reality of our business style that as this continues tend to affect us in a way that does not affect many other things. “

Both Perrin and Loder say physical distance has been their main focus since the province returned to alarm level 2 in June.

Loder said all of his staff is fully vaccinated, and some have even had a booster vaccine. He said other precautions have been taken, so he hopes people will not cancel en masse in the coming weeks.

Perrin agrees and said he hopes no further restrictions will be imposed so that the holiday business is not too affected.

“We hope to spend the next few weeks with surgery as close as we can and hopefully we will be able to extend the winter,” he said.

“If something happens that makes the business limited in the coming weeks, then it will really be a problem for a lot of people … It will be difficult to see our way to spring.”

Eastern Health issued two possible announcements for the St. John’s afternoon exposure. The health authority is advising anyone who visited Fionn MacCool’son on Friday between 14:30 and 15:30 to get tested. This does not include those who have taken with them.

Anyone who visited Confusion on St. John’s Saturday night between 22:00 and 3:00 is also required to be tested.

There are also a number of new exposure announcements in the Western Health region.

They include:

Connection Caf, 8 Mount Bernard Ave., Corner Brook on Dec. 3 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Best Coast Restaurant, 55 West St., Corner Brook on December 10 from 6:45 pm to 9:00 pm and December 11 from 8:30 pm to 10:00 pm.

Corner Brook Civic Center, 1 Canada Games Dr., during general skating on December 12 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Williams Building Supply, 68 Wights Rd., Deer Lake, Dec. 14, 15, 16 and 17 at 8 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Forever Young Fitness Center, 1 Canada Games Dr., Corner Brook on December 13 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Drug Mart Shoppers at theMillbrook Mall in Corner Brook on Dec 17 at 5:00 p.m. until 22:00 and 18 December from 08:00. until 14:00.

Subway, 52A Broadway, Corner Brook Dec. 17 from 12 noon to 12:30 p.m.

Public health is asking anyone who has been to these places during these times to arrange testing.

