Wall Street joins the global decline for shares in the nervous omicron

NEW YORK – Stocks on Wall Street added to the latest string of losses on Monday, joining a global downturn in financial markets amid concerns about how badly the economy will hit the omicron variant, inflation and other forces.

The S&P 500 fell 1.1% for the third consecutive fall. The decline was followed by similar declines in Europe and Asia. Stocks of oil producers helped fall as the price of U.S. crude oil fell by 3.7% amid concerns that the newer variant of the coronavirus could push factories, planes and drivers to burn less fuel.

Omicron may be the scariest force hitting the markets, but it is not the only one. A $ 2 trillion spending program proposed by the U.S. government took a potentially deadly blow over the weekend when an influential senator said he could not support it. Markets are also absorbing the significant movement last week from the Federal Reserve to more quickly remove the aid it is giving to the economy, due to rising inflation.

All combined to pull the S&P 500 standard 52.62 points lower at 4,568.02. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 433.28 points, or 1.2%, to 34,932.16. The Nasdaq Composite fell 188.74 points, or 1.2%, to 14,980.94.

Shares of smaller companies performed worse than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index fell 34.06 points, or 1.6%, to 2,139.87. In global markets, Germany’s DAX lost 1.9% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 2.1%.

Omicron threatens to be Grinch to rob Christmas, said Mizuho Banks Vishnu Varathan in a report. The market prefers security to bad surprises.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise again, governments around the world are weighing in on restoring restrictions on businesses and social interactions when many people seem to be sick of them.

The Dutch government launched a sharp nationwide blockade on Sunday, while a UK official said on Monday he could not guarantee the new restrictions would not be announced this week. The Natural History Museum, one of London’s main attractions, said on Monday it would be closed for a week due to a lack of staff at home.

In the US, President Joe Biden will announce the new steps he is taking on Tuesday, also issuing a stern warning of what winter will look like for Americans who choose to stay unvaccinated, the White House spokesman said over the weekend. .

Occidental Petroleum fell 3.8%, leading a long list of losing oil stocks. Raw material producers, technology companies and financial stocks also fell among Omicron’s concerns. Steel maker Nucor lost 5.8%, Microsoft fell 1.2% and Synchrony Financial, which offers store credit cards and other financial products, fell 5.2%.

Cruise line operators received a boost after Carnival gave an optimistic forecast for 2022, despite growing concerns about the recent increase in COVID cases worldwide. Carnival gained 3.4% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500, while Royal Caribbean rose 0.3% and Norway Cruise Line added 2%.

The Omicrons’ ultimate impact on the economy is unclear. In addition to weakening it by imposing restrictions on businesses, another frightening result is that it could push inflation even higher. If this leads to closures at ports, factories and other key points of long global supply chains leading to customers, already blocked operations could worsen.

Such troubles helped boost consumer prices in November by 6.8% from a year earlier, the fastest inflation in nearly four decades.

But some economists argue that omicron could have the opposite effect: if the option leads to blockages or intimidates consumers to stay home, economic activity could slow, and with it, growing demand that has overwhelmed supply chains and increase consumer prices.

There have been many closed requirements that have been met and I think the consumer is becoming much more aware of the price, said Christopher Harvey, head of equity strategy at Wells Fargo Securities.

The worst-case scenario would see the economy slow down without offering relief from already integrated inflation.

The rapidly spreading Omicron variant appears to be likely to lead to a transient winter cold, economists Lydia Boussour and Gregory Daco of Oxford Economics wrote in a research report last week. They say the Federal Reserve may face a delicate task of figuring out how to deal with an economic slowdown that coincides with high inflation.

The two-year treasury yield fell 0.63% from 0.66% late Friday. This is a sharp turn from its strong growth in recent months, built on expectations that the Fed may start raising short-term interest rates in 2022 to dampen inflation.

The 10-year treasury yield rose to 1.42% from 1.40% late Friday.

Given the high inflation that has lasted longer than expected, the Fed last week aimed at an earlier end to its program to buy billions of dollars in bonds each month, which aims to keep long-term interest rates low. Many of its members also said they expect the Fed to raise short-term rates, which would be a more effective move, threefold in 2022.

Extremely low rates set by central banks around the world have been one of the main reasons stocks have risen during what has been a largely gilded year for investors.

The S&P 500 has grown by more than 21% this year with a relatively small price fluctuation. Almost every time stocks fell slightly, bargain hunters came to bring prices back to record levels.

According to Goldman Sachs, this has been one of the best years of the last century for US stocks when it comes to risk-adjusted returns. And the S&P 500 is still within 3.5% of its record set two Fridays ago.

AP writers Joe McDonald and Paul Wiseman contributed.