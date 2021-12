Ontario International Airport is the fastest growing US airport for the fourth year in a row | business

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States for the fourth year in a row, based on a frequent passenger survey by Global Traveler, an industry-leading publication tailored for business and luxury flights that travel extensively in the US and abroad. The four-peat recognition comes as the ONT has seen passenger volumes approach pre-pandemic levels in what has turned out to be one of the fastest recoveries among airports nationwide. Between July and November, nearly 2.4 million passengers flew in or out of Inland Empire Airport, only 4 percent below 2019 levels and 137 percent above what was recorded during the corresponding 2020 months. The award also comes after ONT celebrates five years of local ownership. We knew that the combination of first-class facilities, operational knowledge and extensive local support positioned us well to develop Ontario International into a major aviation gateway and provide the air service and amenities required by sophisticated air travelers, Alan said. D. Wapner. mayor of the city of Ontario and chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). We pride ourselves on offering the convenience and comfort that our customers enjoy and, as a result, ONT continues to be an attractive destination for leisure and business travelers in Southern California and an economic boost for the region. Since the beginning of this year, airlines serving Ontario have increased service to Honolulu, Austin, Houston, Mexico City, El Salavdor, Chicago OHare and Reno-Tahoe. Norse Atlantic Airlines selected ONT as one of three US airports hoping to start offering direct services to and from Europe in 2022. Despite the slowdown caused by the pandemic, ONT has continued to build on the relationships we have established with our longtime airline partners, attracting new ones and the destinations they serve, Wapner said. Atif Elkadi, ONTs Deputy Chief Executive Officer, expressed his appreciation for the passengers who honored ONTs with this award and for the community that has supported the airport through its increase in service. It is an honor to serve one of the fastest growing population and economic centers in the country. We were grateful to the smart travelers who took part in the survey and the numerous clients who continue to show so much confidence and trust at our airport, Elkadi said. The results of the GT survey, which lists airports, airlines, hotels and other travel-related products and services, were reported in the Tested Reader Survey 2021, published in its December issue.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fontanaheraldnews.com/business/ontario-international-airport-is-the-fastest-growing-u-s-airport-for-the-fourth-straight-year/article_e3e24958-61d9-11ec-9ec6-3b6f5bb1d157.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos