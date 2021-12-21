Tigray rebels announce withdrawal from two regions of Ethiopia in a bid for peace





Tigrayan rebel forces fighting the central government are withdrawing from neighboring regions in northern Ethiopia, a spokesman for the Tigrayan forces said Monday, a step towards a possible ceasefire after 13 months of brutal war.

“We believe that our courageous act of withdrawal will be a crucial opening for peace,” wrote Debretsion Gebremichael, leader of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the political party that controls most of the northern Tigray region. His letter to the United Nations called for a no-fly zone over hostile aircraft over Tigray, imposing an arms embargo on Ethiopia and its ally Eritrea, and a UN mechanism to verify that the foreign armed forces were drawn by Tigray. Ethiopian government spokeswoman Legesse Tulu did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The war in Africa’s second most populous nation has destabilized an already fragile region, sending 60,000 refugees to Sudan, pulling war-torn Ethiopian soldiers out of war-torn Somalia and absorbing the army from neighboring Eritrea. Thousands of civilians have been killed, about 400,000 are facing famine in Tigray and 9.4 million people are in need of food aid across northern Ethiopia as a result of the conflict. Debretsion said it hoped Tigrayan’s withdrawal from the Afar and Amhara regions would force the international community to ensure that food aid could enter Tigray. The United Nations has previously accused the government of a de facto blockade – a charge the government has denied. “We hope that by withdrawing (us), the international community will do something about the situation in Tigray as they can no longer use as an excuse that our forces are occupying Amhara and Afar,” TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda told Reuters. The TPLF also demands the release of prisoners, war crimes investigations Other proposals on paper include the release of political prisoners – thousands of tigers have been arrested by the government – and the use of international investigators to prosecute those responsible for war crimes. Last week the United Nations agreed to launch an independent inquiry into human rights abuses in Ethiopia – a move strongly opposed by the Ethiopian government. International mediators including the African Union and the United States have repeatedly tried to negotiate a ceasefire between the two sides to allow aid to enter Tigray, but both sides refused until certain conditions were met. Conflict erupted last year between the federal government and the TPLF, which dominated Ethiopian politics for nearly three decades before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in 2018. In June, the army withdrew from Tigray following reports of mass killings of civilians, gang rapes and blockages of aid supplies. The government has said it has prosecuted individual soldiers although it has not provided details. In July, Tigrayan forces occupied Afar and Amhara. The Ethiopian Army launched an offensive in late November that pushed Tigrayan forces hundreds of miles behind. (REUTERS)

