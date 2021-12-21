Chilean shares fall after Boric was elected president





SANTIAGO / LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) – Chile’s peso fell and its dollar-denominated stock index fell 10% on Monday after left-wing Gabriel Boric won a landslide victory over the copper exporter’s presidential election on Sunday. The 3.2% peso drop left it at about 20% since Chileans elected a constitutional assembly dominated by left-wing and independent representatives in May to rewrite the country-oriented country’s constitution. It has dropped by 18.5% this year. Former student protest leader Boric vowed to raise taxes, scrap the existing private pension system and oppose mines that “destroy” the environment during his campaign again by conservative rival Jose Antonio Cast, a defender of former dictator Augusto Pinochet. Read more Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register The Chilean Local Standard Index (.SPIPSA) closed at 6.2% after falling to 7.45%. SQM lithium mining fell by 14% to its highest daily volume since the beginning of November. The MSCI Chile Stock Index (.MICL00000PUS) fell 10.45%, its biggest daily drop since mid-May. “While Boric has tried to stress that his economic model will not be radical, it is clear that market-friendly policies are likely to be a thing of the past,” said Win Thin, head of global currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman. in New. York, says a note. “Along with the planned rewrite of his Constitution, Chile is moving on a new path with an unknown destination. The wide margin of victory may give Boric more confidence to push a more left-wing agenda, but “Only time will tell. Markets hate uncertainty and Chile has been offering it for years.” Spreads in the safe haven of US treasures according to JPMorgan’s EMBIGD index (.JPMEGDCHIR) widened to 160 basis points, still among the narrowest differences in Latin America. Chile’s average spread over the past year has been close to 141 bps. Reuters Graphics “While Chile’s fiscal profile and level of economic development are the moderate strengths of its assessment, weak economic growth and consistently high fiscal deficits could reduce the country’s buffers to withstand future external shocks.” leading to pressure on the rating, “write analysts at S&P Global. Boric is expected to move to raise corporate taxes by sticking to the budget approved by the Chilean Congress this year, which would see government spending fall by about 22.5% next year. More broadly, Boric vows to repair Chilean’s market-oriented economic model, which dates back to the Pinochet era and is seen as a driver for decades of growth, but also a catalyst for great inequality. Tellimer’s head of capital research, Hasnain Malik, said fears of a political shift to the left have been a key factor behind the poor performance of Chile’s assets this year. The fall of the peso has made it one of the weakest currencies in emerging markets in 2021. However, he noted that Boric had moderated his stance to secure the central part of the vote Sunday. “This is a signal that Boric is a pragmatic leftist, not a radical in Chavez’s mold,” Malik said, referring to former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reuters Graphics Reporting by Froilan Romero in Santiago, Marc Jones in London and Rodrigo Campos in New York; Written by Rodrigo Campos and Adam Jourdan; Edited by Frank Jack Daniel and Stephen Coates Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

