Two babies survive after tornado swept them away in a bathtub – National and International News – MON 20 December 2021

The two babies survive after the tornado took them away in a bathtub. Manchin says “no” to rebuild better. Myanmar: Mass torture and junta killings. The death toll from super typhoon in the Philippines is rising.

NATIONAL NEWS

The two babies survived after the tornado took them away in a bathtub

Carrie Lutz from Hopkins County, Kentucky, was holding her two young grandchildren, Kaden, 15 months old and Dallas, 3 months old, the night the multiple tornadoes swept across the state. When Lutz learned that a tornado was hitting her neighborhood, she did the only thing she could. She put her two grandparents in her bathtub, along with blankets, pillows and a Bible. She then threw herself into the bathroom with them.

But then, I felt the rumble, I felt the vibration of the house. The next thing I knew, the tub had risen and got out of my hands. I could not bear it, simply – God, said Lutz.

A tank of water from the tub hit Lutz in the head. Her house was stripped to the ground. But Lutz survived and she went to look for the bathtub and her grandparents.

I was looking everywhere to see where the bathtub might have been. I had no idea where these babies were. All I could say was God, please give me back my babies safe and sound. Please, please, said Lutz.

A wonderful find

When the sheriff’s deputies arrived to help, they put Lutz in the sheriff’s vehicle and searched the property. Miraculously, they quickly found the bathtub dilapidated and the two babies down, not even wet from the rain.

“It was not long before they opened the door and brought me Kaden, my 15-month-old baby. “And they brought me my three-month-old Dallas,” Lutz said. “[Dallas] had a goose egg on the back of the head. We did not know what was wrong.

15-month-old Kaden appeared unharmed. Dallas was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville. Lutz says he had bleeding from his brain but that it had stopped before they reached the hospital.

The children’s parents live on the north side of town and their home survived almost unharmed.

News reports show the Dallas baby in the hospital, but I have not been able to find an update on his condition. I will post here if I find one.

Click here for the full story and video (opens in new tab).

The White House is angry as Manchin says “no” to better rebuild

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has once again put the brakes on trying to pass a $ 1.75 trillion bill on social spending. After months of stalemate, bargaining and stances, Manchin told FoxNews on Sunday that he would not support the “Build Better” bill, which forms a large part of Biden’s agenda.

The bill includes, among other things, the extension for one year of the extended child tax credit. Since its implementation in the summer, monthly payments have helped lift millions of children out of poverty. The last payment was made on December 15th.

The White House and the progressive Democratic group have taken Manchin to office. Manchin apparently gave the White House some advance notice of his statement to FoxNews. Even Manchin’s moderate Democrat colleagues seem to have turned against him.

Saying “no” to the bank

As Manchin blocks half of Biden’s ambitious agenda, he aggressively pushed for the passage of the first half, a $ 1 trillion package for solid infrastructure. As chairman of the Senate Energy Committee, Manchin was able to ensure that the $ 1 trillion package would benefit directly from a coal waste company run by Manchin’s son. Manchin himself has a value of about $ 5 million in the company. Coal waste will enrich Manchin and his family, perhaps by millions of dollars.

Moreover, both Manchin and his counterpart, Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) have received large donations from private companies and conservative PACs to prevent them.

Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

Myanmar: Mass torture and junta killings

Ever since a military junta toppled the democratic government and took power in Myanmar in February, Kani province has been a stronghold of the opposition. What started as peaceful pro-democracy demonstrations turned into an armed resistance after brutal military strikes.

During the summer, army members raided four villages in Kan, taking what they could use and burning the rest. They separated the men from the women and tortured them to death before burying them in shallow mass graves. In one village, soldiers beat 14 men to death and dumped their bodies in a pit.

The United Nations is investigating these incidents and other acts of brutality by the military as crimes against humanity.

Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).

The death toll from super typhoon in the Philippines is rising

Late last week, Super Typhoon Rai hit tourist paradises and residential villages in the Philippines. Before the typhoon hit, over 100,000 people were evacuated and another 200,000 fled on their own. But at least 10 million were on the typhoon route.

The typhoon brought storms and winds of 120 mph. Initially, the confirmed number of deaths was only in the low tens. Now, authorities have confirmed that at least 208 people have died. At least 50 others remain missing.

The full extent of loss and destruction is difficult to establish as communications in a number of areas are declining. It is more suspected that they lost their lives from landslides in deeper mountainous areas.

Richard Gordon of the Philippine Red Cross says, “Many areas have no power, no communications, very little water,” days after the typhoon hit.

Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).

