UK Foreign Secretary inherits sharp issue: Northern Ireland Talks





LONDON Her admirers see Liz Truss, Britain’s foreign secretary and a rising political star, as a possible successor to the country’s prime minister, Boris Johnson, and in a recent episode, at least, she seemed to be playing the role. On a visit to Estonia, Ms. Truss was photographed in a tank, evoking a famous 1986 image of Britain’s first female prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, who was caught in such a pose. Now, following a sudden cabinet resignation over the weekend, Mr. Johnson has put Ms. Truss in charge of his Brexit issues, his signature policy initiative. This has led analysts to wonder whether it has been given a chance to secure Northern Ireland status and create a coherent post-Brexit foreign policy or a poisoned cup. Ms Truss took over after Mr Johnsons’s previous envoy to Brexit, David Frost, resigned from the cabinet on Saturday, citing differences over government policy, including the imposition of coronavirus restrictions. With increasing cases and Mr. Johnson under pressure to introduce further restraints, the issue continued to resonate Monday. Following a cabinet meeting held on video, the government made no announcement of new measures, suggesting senior ministers were retreating against them.

But while the political crisis that engulfed Mr Johnson shows no sign of easing, his decision to give Ms Truss new responsibilities opens the door to a more pragmatic and less ideological approach to a post-Brexit trade union stalemate with the European Union. . This is especially true of the negotiations on Northern Ireland, where Mr. Frost took an unwavering approach that frustrated EU negotiators. Promoting it could actually be making a deal, said Mujtaba Rahman, an analyst at political risk consulting firm Eurasia Group. There is a great platform offered to her through her assumption of a summary of Europe, and what she was trying to achieve in the world would be greatly facilitated by a more friendly, pragmatic and sensitive relationship with the EU.

Others are more skeptical. Recent history suggests that Conservative Party politicians should turn to supporters of Brexit’s hard line in Parliament and their party in order to win the top post. I just do not understand how she can go in, given who she is, and make those rather subtle, quite important compromises, said Anand Menon, a professor of European politics at Kings College London. Frost did not have any particular aspirations for senior positions, I do not think so.

With gentle and very polite demeanor personally, Mr. Frost was nonetheless the strong line of Brexit, a man who believed that only a combative approach and a willingness to leave without a deal would gain concessions in talks with European Union. He was a leading British architect split with the bloc, negotiating a basic trade deal that pulled Britain out of its economic structures. He was such a close ally of Mr. Johnson that the Prime Minister rejoiced to call it the greatest frost since the great frost of 1709, referring to a particularly brutal cold more than three centuries ago. But he was not liked in Brussels, where there seemed to be little sadness for his departure. Ms. Truss is a late Brexit enthusiast; she campaigned against him in the 2016 referendum. As foreign secretary, a position she took on in a cabinet reshuffle in September, she has pushed for new partnerships for Britain in Asia and the Pacific, more trade deals outside Europe and a tough line to Russia and China. She does not have the same credentials among Brexit’s hardline parties as Mr Frost, and some critics questioned whether she was qualified to be foreign secretary. But the Conservative British seem to have few concerns: According to a recent survey by members of the Conservative Party, she was ranked as the most prominent member of the cabinet. Northern Ireland is a particularly busy and high-stakes ratio for Ms. Truss to inherit. Britain has threatened to suspend part of a deal that Mr Johnson himself negotiated, known as the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The protocol was set up to circumvent controls on goods crossing the politically sensitive border between Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland, which remains part of the European Union.

The EU has threatened to impose new trade sanctions on Britain if it decides to pull out of the Northern Ireland deal. His ouster would also weigh on the United States, which wants no action that could destabilize the fragile Irish peace process. Talks to alleviate some of these problems have made some progress, but they have stalled on British demands to remove any role for the European Court of Justice, the European Union’s highest court, in arbitrating trade disputes in Northern Ireland. . Last week, Britain seemed to soften that demand just days before Mr. Frost to resign and some believe the two events are related. Some analysts say Ms. Truss’s role as foreign secretary could lead to more progress in the negotiations because as foreign secretary she must take into account the broader context of international relations. This would strengthen Ms. Trusss a tougher approach to Russia and China, for example, if it would have a functioning relationship and better cooperation with European like-minded powers, including France and Germany. “If it wants to achieve its goals against the Russians and the Chinese and be a major player in the world and put an end to global Britain, then that actually requires a more constructive relationship with Europe,” Rahman said.

The fact that you are now hosting the summary for Europe within the Foreign Ministry enables you to think about these questions and exchanges under one roof, he added. This is more likely to sponsor a more coherent policy and ultimately a policy that brings the two sides closer together.

If Ms Truss can win concessions from Brussels and deliver a viable result for Northern Ireland, it could shine her credentials as a deal and improve her status as a key contender to replace Mr Johnson if he bie. That said, Mr. Rahman does not expect any quick results. Ms Truss will have to prove her toughness in front of Brexit supporters at home and show that she is not pushy, he said. And there is always the possibility that Britain’s ties to the European Union could be intertwined again with the Conservative Party’s domestic policy, as speculation revolves around Mr Johnson’s replacement. There are two audiences for anyone who wants to become a Conservative leader: members of parliament and members of the Conservatives, said Prof. Menon, I do not see a massive appetite among any of these groups for a compromise to save face.

