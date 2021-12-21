Additional health measures for COVID-19 coming after BC registers 2,550 new cases over 3 days

On Monday, BC health officials announced 2,550 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths over the past three days, signaling that new restrictions may be on the way.

In a written statement, the provincial government said there are currently 5,435 active cases of people infected with the new coronavirus in BC.

The statement said new measures to address the recent increase in the burden of BC cases would be announced on Tuesday.

New case numbers show a steady increase in BC COVID numbers. The break for the last three days is as follows:

December 17-18: 911 new cases.

December 18-19: 832 new cases.

December 19-20: 807 new cases.

The seven-day rotating average of new cases is now at its highest point since May 4th.

It is unclear how much of the highly broadcast Omicron variant has played a role in the numbers released on Monday, as the province has not provided updated figures for the variant. Updated numbers are expected during the live conference on Tuesday.

In Monday’s update, officials said a total of 185 people are in hospital, with 77 in intensive care.

Overall, hospital admissions, which usually lag behind increases and decreases in new cases, are unchanged from last Monday and have decreased by about 48 per cent from a month ago when 358 people were in hospital.

The number of patients in intensive care is about seven percent from 72 a week ago, but has decreased by 29 percent from a month ago when 109 people were in the ICU.

The number of provincial deaths from COVID-19 is now 2,402 lives lost out of 228,335 cases confirmed to date.

The regional division of new cases is as follows:

909 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, which has a total of 1,823 active cases.

877 new cases in Fraser Health, which has a total of 1707 active cases.

415 new cases in Island Health, which has 1021 active cases in total.

268 new cases in Internal Health, which counts 648 active cases in total.

81 new cases in Northern Health, which has a total of 236 active cases.

There are no new cases among people residing outside of Canada, a group that has zero cases.

There is an active explosion in the health care system at Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver.

As of Monday, 91.7 percent of those 12 years and older in BC have received the first dose of the aCOVID-19 vaccine, 88.8 percent the second dose and 16 percent a third dose.

Considering those five years and older, 87.3 percent of people in BC had received a first injection and 82.6 percent a second dose.

From 10 to 16 December, persons who had not been fully vaccinated accounted for 39.4 per cent of cases and from 3 to 16 December they accounted for 71.4 per cent of hospital admissions, by province.

After age factorization, unvaccinated people are 23.8 times more likely to be hospitalized than those who are fully vaccinated, he said.

New restrictions in force

As of Monday, new public restrictions are in effect, amid an increase in COVID-19 cases across Canada run by the Omicron variant.

These measures, announced on Friday by the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, includes 50 percent of the audience capacity in large venues and a limited number of guests who are allowed to attend in-house personal gatherings.

“We have to take these measures until we understand the full impact that Omicron will have in the BC context,” Henry said.

“It’s imperative that people follow the new orders of how they celebrate this season.”

She said the restrictions also include the cancellation of all New Year’s events and sporting events.

Henry also announced that the province will expedite the scanning of QR vaccine codes to ensure that vaccination testing is confirmed at all facilities.