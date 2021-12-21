Alberta sees increase in COVID-19 Omicron cases as AHS prepares healthcare system for increase

Alberta on Monday released three-day data on COVID-19, which saw the province identify 872 new cases of the disturbing Omicron variant.

On Friday afternoon, the province had identified 173 cases of Omicron. As of Monday afternoon, that number had risen to 1,045 cases.

Of the 1045 total cases of the Omicron variant identified so far in Alberta, 613 have been identified in the Calgary area, 367 are in the Edmonton area, 35 are in the North area, 20 are in the central area and 10 are in the south. area.

In total, Alberta identified 1,925 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days.

The number of active cases increased from 4,431 cases on Friday to 5,652 active cases on Monday. The hospitalization rate remained stable over the weekend, with 324 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of these, 69 people are being treated in intensive care.

Six more deaths were reported at Alberta Health as of Friday.

Alberta Health Services said it is currently conducting an average of 8,000 COVID-19 tests per day, with results for most tests available within 24 hours.

An AHS spokesman said Monday that next day test bookings are currently available in the Edmonton and Calgary areas.

“Planning is underway to expand testing capacity to meet potential demand growth as Omicron variant cases continue to grow,” said James Wood.

Alberta Health Services making the difference between Omicron growth

In a statement Monday afternoon, Alberta Health Services said it was taking additional measures to limit the transmission of COVID-19 to acute and ongoing care sites, “in light of the emergence of the Omicron variant”.

As of Wednesday, designated support persons and visitors who are close contacts of a confirmed or potential COVID-19 case will not be allowed inside AHS continuing care or acute care centers for 14 days from the date of last exposure .

The AHS said the measure is temporary and aims to protect patients, residents and healthcare providers.

AHS also said it is preparing the healthcare system for an expected increase in positive cases, driven by the Omicron variant.

“While we are still learning about Omicron, we anticipate that he could begin to rapidly impact our healthcare system,” the AHS said in a statement Monday.

The AHS said it is currently maintaining the ICU capacity above daily demand and has the ability to grow to a planned maximum of 380 beds as long as it has staff to do so.

During the peak of the fourth wave in Alberta, the AHS said it had a total of 376 ICU general beds available for adults, including both patients with and without COVID-19.

“While we have reduced the number of ICU beds growing in recent weeks (allowing us to increase our surgical capacity), we have the ability to increase our ICU capacity if we need it again,” AHS said.

“Unfortunately, the increase in ICU capacity has an impact on other areas of the health care system, especially on other operations and procedures. “We will increase the capacity of the ICU by carefully balancing the need to carry out as many operations and other procedures as possible.”

The Alberta government distributed more than 157,000 rapid test kits on Friday, amid high demand for pre-holiday kits.

On Friday morning, the province began offering free COVID-19 antigen testing kits to Albertans at more than 700 Alberta Health Services sites and pharmacies throughout the province.

Each kit contains five quick tests. The province said the initial presentation will see 500,000 test kits distributed across the province. Albertans are able to get a purse every two weeks as well as get a purse for someone else as long as they have their own healthcare number.

There were long queues in several places on Friday, with some Albertans reporting that they were unable to get a bag despite visiting numerous sites.

“There has been a huge uptick in the rapid testing program,” Alberta Health spokeswoman Laura Glover said in an email to Global News Monday morning.

“On Friday, more than 787,000 rapid tests (157,400 sets) were distributed throughout the province.”

The province said that due to the nature of the program, it is unable to say how many kits have been distributed by individual countries or communities.

















Aliesha Robinson in Calgary has not yet been able to pick up a quick test package.

“I tried another day, but the lineup was really long, so I said, ‘Forget it, try another day.’

She realizes that the tests are in high demand and plans to visit her local pharmacy again in the near future. Robinson said the tests are an added layer of security so she can visit her mother.

“Just because my mother is really sick now with terminal cancer and I do not want to do that,” Robinson told Global News.

“It would make me feel a lot better, just to make sure she’s safe.”

Glover said there are another two million fast tests (400,000 sets) to be delivered in the coming days, and another million additional tests (200,000 sets) will be shipped later this month.

Glover said the province requested another 4.3 million tests in December and hopes to grow to 10 million tests a month starting in January.

“We will resupply and expand as soon as we can get supplies from the federal government,” Glover said.

Glover said the test kits were shipped to all five Alberta Health Services areas, but noted that there will be some changes in delivery and arrival times due to several factors, including weather and road conditions.

The province has one list of pages on its website that offer test kits.

The province said it hopes to expand to more pharmacies across the province in January, as supply allows.

The distribution of the rapid antigen test kits was announced by Prime Minister Jason Kenney last week, as the province also announced easing of COVID-19 public health restrictions ahead of the holidays. The easing restrictions came after several other provinces announced additional public health measures amid an increase in COVID-19 Omicron cases across Canada.

