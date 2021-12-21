



Two residents were able to flee their safe home following a reported explosion followed by a house fire in southeast Edmonton on Monday morning. At around 10:43 a.m., Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received a call about a possible car explosion in the garage of a Wyman Lane home in the Wild Rose neighborhood. “It appears to have started in the car in the garage and then spread home rapidly,” said county chief Pat Chivers from the scene. Read more: The BC family moves to Edmonton, finds the newly purchased home severely damaged by the fire When crews arrived at the scene six minutes later, the house was engulfed in smoke and flames, Chivers said. “I was not the first on stage, but apparently the entire front of the house was engulfed in flames, which made it impossible to get inside to get some control over it,” Chivers said. The story goes down the ad “They launched an outside attack which became quite challenging due to the nature of the garage fire. It seems we could not remove it. “ Trends 7 bodies, including children were found at the Minnesota home. Police say the cause of death is unknown

A ladder truck was used to get a large amount of water into the fire while crews worked to put out the fire from the outside. The fire was brought under control around 12:32 p.m., according to EFRS. Fire crews respond to a home fire on Wyman Lane in Edmonton's Wild Rose neighborhood on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.

Global News

Chivers said the house east of where the fire started suffered little damage, but overall the crews did a good job of preventing the flames from spreading. “He had the potential to really leave.” Read more: Are you ready for a home fire? Tips for planning your escape The story goes down the ad Chivers said the cold weather made fire fighting also a little more challenging. No injuries were reported. The extent or cost of the damage is still unknown. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

