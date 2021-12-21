PGA Tour gives concessions to players determined to compete in Saudi International | Golf News and Tournament Information





The PGA Tournament has provided conflicting event publications for members who have petitioned to play at Saudi International, an Asian tour event scheduled for February 3-6, 2022 that coincides with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Xander Schauffele are among a number of PGA Tour players committed to playing in the tournament, which has been controversial since its inception as a European tournament event in 2019. The tournament developed by the Saudi government, which has been placed under international scrutiny for its human rights record. A second layer of controversy erupted when the Saudi government’s Public Investment Fund established LIV Golf Investments this fall, appointing Greg Norman as its CEO and announcing it would raise $ 200 million in the Asian tour with the idea of ​​creating a possible a series of future events that could challenge PGA Tours’s position at the top of professional golf.

The PGA Tour announced its decision in a memo distributed to its members on Monday, outlining the tournament’s conflicting event policy and explaining its reasoning in the case for granting concessions. Under the PGA Tour rules, players are prohibited from playing in any tournament or other golf event on a date when the player is eligible for that week PGA Tour event. However, there are some limited exceptions: an event in a circuit of foreign players at home, major championships / Olympics / team events and when the player receives a written prior notice.

More than a dozen tournament players sought permission through such a release, which is limited to three per season per player. But, as stated in the memorandum, the Commissioner may reject any particular request if he decides that such an omission would cause the PGA tournament to breach a contractual commitment to a tournament sponsor or otherwise significantly and unreasonably harm the tournament. PGA and his. partners.

There was some speculation that the tournament could use that final clause to deny these claims, and previous reports predicted that the PGA and DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) would do so. (DP World Tour has not yet announced a decision, although it is expected to follow the direction of PGA Tours).

Instead, the tournament basically opted against a conflict with some of its biggest stars. As mentioned above, [the PGA Tour handbook] fully supports the rejection of these requests. However, in an effort to give these members the opportunity to play in a single sanctioned tournament outside of North America on a popular tournament, we have decided to endorse all of these publications.

However there are conditions. If a player has played Pebble Beach at least once in the last two years, he must play in either the 2023 or 2024 events. Those who have not played the tournament in the last five years will be required to play in two of the the next three AT&T.

Memo also noted that the tournament did not consider the decision to grant concessions as a precedent. Evaluate all future release requests (for this event and any other event) individually and decisions will be based on facts and circumstances in accordance with the Regulation.

The decision will be popular with players, even if it will encourage LIV Golf Investments in its pursuit to free up ownership of PGA Tours by key players.

I think they were independent contractors and we need to be able to play where we want to play, said Rory McIlroy, chairman of the PGA Tours Player Advisory Board, earlier this month at the Hero World Challenge. So in my opinion, I think the tournament should give publications. It’s an Asian tour event, it’s an event that has the official world golf ranking.

I see reasons why they would not make concessions, McIlroy continued. But I think if they try to do the best for their members and their members will go to a place other than the PGA Tour and be able to earn that money, I mean they were contractors independently and I think we should be able to do that if that is our personal choice. My personal choice is not to do this, but obviously a lot of players are doing this and I think it is fair to let them do this.

