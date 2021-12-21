United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen to the Security Council on Syria, 20 December 2021 – Syrian Arab Republic

As submitted

Thank you very much, Mr. President (Amb. Abdou Abarry, Niger)

1. We meet at the end of another year, and we can see 2021 only as a year of deepening suffering of the Syrian people.

Despite no change in the front lines, we have seen continued violence against civilians and systematic human rights abuses – including against women and girls.

Levels of hunger and poverty have escalated as the economy has continued to explode, with 14 million people in need, the highest number since the beginning of the conflict.

Many tens of thousands remain detained, abducted or missing.

Thirteen million Syrians remain displaced inside and outside the country – many of their children do not recognize their homeland – their prospects for safe, dignified and voluntary return are not improving – and an ongoing challenge for Syria’s neighbors.

Syria remains fragmented in some areas that appear to be splitting, as authorities de facto establish their control on the ground and five foreign armies continue to rush to the theater.

And Syria continues to radiate instability – a haven for mercenaries, drug trafficking and terrorism.

Mr. President,

2. Six years after its adoption, we are unfortunately far from implementing Security Council Resolution 2254 in a way that can alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people, fulfill their legitimate aspirations and restore Syria’s sovereignty and unity. .

3. But I believe there are opportunities for progress that need to be explored in 2022. Why do I say that? There are two main reasons for this.

First: because all sides face what I call a strategic stalemate on the ground, which has now continued for 21 months, with no changes in the front line – making it increasingly clear that no existing actor or group actors can not determine the outcome of the conflict. , and that a military solution remains an illusion.

And secondly: because there are great risks and costs for everyone, simply trying to confuse them with the unacceptable status quo – especially given the humanitarian suffering, the ongoing displacement crisis, the collapse of the economy, the de facto division of the country, the dangers of renewed escalation and the continuing threat of terrorism.

4. I have highlighted these dynamics in all my engagements. With each passing month, I have come to realize that political and economic steps are needed – and that these can only happen together – step by step, step by step.

5. I traveled extensively in the region, meeting with the Foreign Ministers of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, in November, and with the Government of Lebanon earlier this month.

6. I recently traveled to Damascus for extensive discussions with the Syrian government.

7. I also recently informed the American, European, Arab and Turkish envoys when they met in Brussels. And my deputy, Khawla Mattar, is today as we speak, en route to NurSultan, where she will meet with Russian, Turkish and Iranian officials and others attending an Astana meeting.

Mr. President,

8. My feeling from all these commitments is that there is still great distrust from all sides. A common message I hear from many people is that “we have taken steps, but those on the other side have not”. However, there is plenty of interest from all parties to prove what might be possible through a broader political process.

9. To further explore this, I have begun consulting with senior officials from key stakeholders – Syrian and international – in bilateral consultations with me in Geneva. These are now underway and will continue in January. This is the first set of consultations on what I believe should be an ongoing process.

10. So far, the Russian Federation, the European Union, Turkey and Qatar have participated in bilateral consultations with me in Geneva. I look forward to engaging other participants in the New Year. I am asking each stakeholder not only for their priorities and requirements, but also for what they are prepared to put on the table in this context, to help move the process forward.

Mr. President,

11. Over time, I would hope that we can begin to identify and agree on incremental, reciprocal, reciprocal, realistic, accurate, and verifiable steps that can be taken in parallel to build trust and confidence and to assisted in advancing the political process in accordance with Security Council Resolution 2254.

12. Let me remind you here that while the political solution in Syria must be Syrian-owned and led by Syria, many issues are not solely in the hands of the Syrians. Moreover, we have seen that when key stakeholders work together on mutual steps on issues of common interest, at least some progress has been possible.

13. For example, the US-Russia channels helped lay the groundwork for Security Council Resolution 2585, and it is important that we maintain and build on that. As the Secretary-General said in his latest report: “We must continue to seize every opportunity to address humanitarian needs, including further enhancing access and further expanding early recovery efforts.” I look forward to hearing more from [UnderSecretary-General] Martin [Griffiths] on these issues.

14. And the meetings I mentioned earlier – in Brussels recently and in Nur-Sultan tomorrow – are important for the signals they send and because they can address issues on the ground – especially of a humanitarian or security nature. These efforts will undoubtedly continue.

15. But, Mr. President, the truth is that existing channels or formats exclude at least one of the critical players – Syrian or international.

16. I am convinced that we need all those who have an interest in the conflict involved in a joint political effort if we are to see concrete progress on the issues that matter most – both to the Syrians themselves and to in terms of regional stability. Steps that can actually lead us to a safe, peaceful and neutral environment … steps that can reinforce a Syria-led political dialogue.

17. And we must channel the frustrations of lack of progress and the desire to take initiatives into a coordinated strategy for a broader process. I hope that, in this way, we can set in motion a virtuous cycle of reciprocal steps and build trust and confidence – and that a process can unfold that can meet the aspirations of the Syrians, that can enable the refugees to return. voluntarily and securely and with dignity, and this can fully restore Syria’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

Mr. President,

18. Let me note here that while I am in Nur-Sultan, my team will be attending a meeting of the Working Group on the Release of Detainees / Abductees, Surrender of Corpses and Identification of Missing Persons, where we continue to foster significant progress in various aspects of the dossier. They will also consider the most recent release operation under the umbrella of the Working Group, when on 16 December – in an operation monitored by my office – five persons from each side were simultaneously released in northern Syria.

19. What is absolutely clear is that moving forward requires a much broader action regarding release – especially women, children, the sick and the elderly – and the exchange of information on the fate and whereabouts of missing persons. I asked for this during my last visit to Damascus.

Mr. President,

20. As I work to advance a broader process, I am actively engaged in seeking the reunification of the UN-assisted Syrian-led Syrian-owned Constitutional Committee. In October and November, Deputy Special Envoy Mattar went twice to Damascus for consultations regarding a new session and also met in Istanbul with the Syrian Negotiation Commission and the co-chair it appointed. A little over a week ago, as I mentioned, I traveled to Damascus, where I met with the Foreign Minister and the co-chair appointed by the Syrian government.

21. It is important that delegations not only submit constitutional texts, but that everyone – including the delegation that has not yet done so – be willing to commit to reviewing them in the light of the discussions. We need a productive drafting process according to the mandate of the Commission. The Committee must work, as its Terms of Reference outline, “rapidly and continuously to produce results and continuous progress.” I have specifically discussed with both co-chairs what this would look like and I am continuing to engage in an effort to establish a clear understanding. Following my discussions in Damascus, I am awaiting further communication from them before contacting the SNC.

22. To be clear: I am ready to convene a seventh session of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva once understanding is reached. And once they are, we will certainly inform Third Middle Civil Society in preparation for a seventh session.

Mr. President,

23. Let me add that I continue to engage extensively with Syrian women and men in civil society, who have diverse networks in Syria and the region, including members of the Women’s Advisory Board and participants in the Civil Society Support Room. I appreciate their contribution to all efforts to promote lasting peace in Syria.

Mr. President,

24. Now is the time to explore whether a political process can move forward significantly in 2022. The status quo has many risks and it would be foolish just to manage an unacceptable and deteriorating stalemate. Equally, the realities faced by all parties must stimulate interest in compromise and open opportunities for concrete steps forward on the political path. No one should expect miracles or quick fixes – the road ahead will necessarily be steep. But, Mr. President, I hope that next year we can work on concrete steps towards the implementation of Security Council Resolution 2254. I believe in the support of the Security Council.

Thank you.