Alberta COVID-19: 230,000 rapid test kits delivered as of Friday





The Alberta government says 230,000 COVID-19 rapid-response antigen test kits have been distributed since Friday when they were first made available to the public. The province saw strong demand for test kits to take home, with thousands enduring cold Friday weather waiting in line outside pharmacies in hopes of grabbing one of the 500,000 kits available. Each set contains five tests. Albertans are limited to one kit every 14 days. “We will resupply and expand as soon as we can get supplies from the federal government,” Alberta Health spokeswoman Lisa Glover said in an email to CTV News. “In addition to the 2.5 million tests (500,000 sets) initially announced, we have at our disposal two million more tests that will be distributed in the coming days, and another one million additional tests (200,000 sets) with confirmed shipping dates later. this month. “We requested another 4.3 million tests in December, and then we hope to grow to 10 million tests per month starting in January.” The province said all five Alberta health areas received initial deliveries to ensure there would be tests available in 700 locations in more than 140 communities across the province. The government said AHS sites and pharmacies will receive more tests earlier this week. “There will inevitably be some changes in delivery time / arrival at individual pharmacies or other facilities,” Glover said. “Delivery depends on many factors, including the weather and road conditions on a given day.” If the location you are at does not have kits available, the province is encouraging Albertans to search the internet to find another location. “Because of the nature of the program, supplying hundreds of locations, we do not have the ability to provide real-time reporting to individual sites or communities,” Glover said. Albertans are able to obtain a kit on behalf of a friend or family member as long as they have their Alberta health card number.

