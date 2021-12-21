COVID-19 in Sask .: 55 possible new cases of the Omicron variant are reported

The Saskatchewan COVID-19 update said 55 possible cases of the Omicron variant were being investigated and the province reported a total of 10 variants of the variant.

As of Monday there were 59 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the province’s active number to 565.

Over a third, 35.6 percent of new cases fall into the age category of 20 to 39 years.

New cases were reported as follows:

Northwest, a.

North central, two.

Saskatoon, 25.

Central West, a.

Central East, eight.

Regina, 16.

Southwest, a.

South Central, a.

Southeast, four.

The Saskatchewan Update said the seven-day provincial average of new cases was 59, or 4.9 new cases per 100,000 people.

No deaths were reported Monday, but 102 people were reported to be in hospital due to the virus. Of those in the hospital, 63, or 61.8 percent, were not fully vaccinated.

It is reported that 32 people were in intensive care. No residents were reported to intensive care units outside the province.

Over 1,200 doses of vaccine were reported Monday; 706 were first doses, while 517 were in the “fully vaccinated” category.

The province, through a brief press release, said more than 18,000 helper appointments were booked through its online system for Monday, the first day of acceptance for them.