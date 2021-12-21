



Associate English Professor at the University of Wyoming, Arielle Zibraks “Guilty Pleasures” (University of Wyoming)

CASPER, Wyo The latest book of cultural criticism by the associate English professors of the University of Wyoming has been published in the international online journal PopMatters20 best books of 2021, the university announced on Monday. Arielle Zibraks book Guilty Pleasures, written for both academic and public audiences, explores how shame associated with low media and literature is a particularly feminine phenomenon. From eighteenth-century epistolary novels to modern romantic comedies and glossy magazines, Zibrak discovers that experiences of being humiliated, dominated, and mistreated have permeated the stories that make up women’s culture. She reveals that there is a bit of shame even in the pleasure of white romantic novels, luxurious interior design and foam wedding dresses. Zibrak was trained as a scholar of 19th-century American literature, and her research is primarily on the well-known women writers of that period. She points out that the single best-selling book of that century was Harriet Beecher Stowes Uncle Toms Cabin, which went on to sell more than 2 million copies. However, he and other bestselling books written by women like Augusta Jane Wilson and EDEN Southworth were dismissed by their male contemporaries as rubbish, Zibrak said. She also adds that other bestselling books were written by Augusta Jane Wilson and EDEN Southworth, who wrote 50-70 novels that sold hundreds of thousands of copies. What is amazing is that after all these years, the terms guilty pleasure and trash or useless media still mean as female, Zibrak added. Zibrak has been at UW since 2014. Read more on the University of Wyoming website. Connected

