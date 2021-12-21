Delta to end flights from Rochester to Atlanta – Rochester Minnesota news, weather, sports





Delta Airlines plans to end non-stop service between Rochester and Atlanta in January, at least temporarily. Responding to a national news report that included the direct Rochester-Atlanta flight on a list of scheduled flights banned by Delta, Rochester International Airport Director John Reed confirmed that Delta is making a difference. Yes, the ATL flight leaves in early January, he wrote in an email. Typical of what Delta has done in the past is a little early to show, but traditionally the ATL flight returns to RST in the spring at some point. Reed added that airlines are making a lot of changes very quickly as the increase in cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant is pushing for more restrictions and travel rules, especially internationally. The reduction in Mayo Clinic staff traveling is a major blow to passenger traffic in Rochester, which directs airline decisions, Reed added. The Points Guy, an airline-focused news site, was the first to report on Delta plans in a story posted earlier today. History has it that Delta is taking off 10 flights, including Rochester and three from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. These flights connect the twin cities with Lansing, Mich., Freeland, Mich and Tulsa, Oklahoma. Delta will continue to have flights between Rochester and Minneapolis-St. Paul airport. Rochesters flight offers, like all airports, have changed rapidly throughout the pandemic. United Airlines ended its relationship with Rochester International Airport with the huge loss that was a flight to Denver that had only one year to operate. The United departure departed from the airport served only by Delta and American Airlines. In addition to local offers, Sun Country Airlines is scheduled to launch flights from Rochester to Phoenix in February. This withdrawal from United is a blow to the Destination Medical Center’s campaign to turn Rochester International Airport into a bustling center that brings patients to the Mayo Clinic. Mayo Clinic established Rochesters Airport’s first airport in 1928. While Rochester City owns the airport, Mayo Clinic has been contracted to manage it through its firm Rochester Airport Co. In 2018, the Mayo Clinic reported $ 3.76 million in revenue from the airport company. After Mayo Clinic asked its employees to use the local airport for business trips, it reached a record 371,615 passengers in 2018. Jeff Kiger follows business operations in Rochester and Southeast Minnesota every day on “Listening on the Street.” Send tips to [email protected] or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

