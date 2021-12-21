Be Strong International hosts the annual Winter Charity Gala





Be Strong International hosted the Winter Charity Gala on Tuesday, November 30, at the Rusty Pelican in Key Biscayne. As part of ongoing fundraising efforts, the Winter Charity Gala is the biggest event of the year, where Miami philanthropists met to celebrate the tremendous impact of their donations among the most vulnerable populations living in South Florida. . We are excited to have our annual winter charity event to help us continue all the services we bring to the community. We aim to become a national service provider that focuses in order to see individuals, families and communities become full, said Michelle Shirley, CEO of Be Strong International. Learning the importance of educating the heart’s skills is our main goal and only with the support of the community can we continue to make that goal a reality. This year, the event was hosted by Palmetto Bay Mayor Karyn Cunningham, who welcomed attendees and presented the opening performance of the Dynamic Velocity Show Choir from the Palm Glades Preparatory Academy. After this wonderful show, Dr. Delvena Thomas, psychiatrist and board-certified host at WEDR-99 JAMZ, delivered an empowering talk on the importance of mental health and encouraged everyone to play their part in recognizing when someone needs support, especially during these challenging times. . She also highlighted how Be Strong International continues to meet the critical needs of individuals and families by providing educational seminars and referrals to other partner organizations, serving as an invaluable resource for residents in South Florida. The evening featured a special presentation by Miami-Dade County Public School Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho, who introduced Joel Rodriguez, a former Be Strong After School Club participant who now attends Coral Reef Senior High School. Major sponsors for the event included SouthState Bank, Florida Property Management Solutions and Coast Waste. During the event, guests participated in an exciting silent auction and made financial gifts to the organization, showing their true generosity. Proceeds from ticket sales and donations will benefit high-income and low-income families. Be Strong International will invest in expanding programs and services that serve the promised communities through increased organizational capacity and reach. For more information, updates and photos of the event, follow Be Strong International on social media @bestrongintl or through the websites at https://bestrongintl.org AND https://bestrongintl.org/events/gallery/. Be Strong International is a leading non-profit organization that educates young people and parents through positive practices. Althea McMillan, a retired teacher at Miami-Dade County Public Schools, founded the organization in 1992. For more than a quarter of a century, Be Strong International has been providing young people and families in South Florida with the tools to make better decisions about relationships, money, work, and family life. The organization uses evidence-based curricula to teach teens and parents about strategies for building healthy relationships. It offers educational programs for students and parents online, and in person across Miami-Dade and Broward County. Connect with your customers and grow your business Click here

