Professor Maxwell wins the Virginia A. Hodgkinson Research Book Award





Catherine Herrold, Associate Professor of Public Administration and International Affairs at Maxwell School, has been awarded the Virginia A. Hodgkinson Research Book Award for her book, Delta Democracy: Pathways to Incremental Civic Revolution in Egypt and Beyond (Oxford University Press, 2020) . The award was given in November 2021 by the Association for Research on Nonprofit Organizations and Voluntary Action. The organization, made up of a diverse community of scholars and practitioners, awards the prize to one book each year that better informs policy and practice in the nonprofit sector. In Delta Democracy, Herrold reveals the culturally and politically resonant ways in which Egyptian NGOs promoted democracy after the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings. She also makes political recommendations for US democracy aid reform. During a trip to Egypt in 2010, Herrold sought to understand the roles of local philanthropic foundations in democratic political reform. In particular, she hoped to better understand whether NGOs had been co-opted by the government to maintain an authoritarian status quo, or whether they were working independently to create a reform-oriented civil society. In the early Arab Spring of 2011, she was able to study how a variety of civic groups, including local foundations, NGOs, and international donors, responded to the political opportunity to bring democracy to Egypt. She spent two years conducting ethnographic research, including interviews, participant observation, and diving, to research the book. Book Award nominee Virginia Hodgkinson is widely known for her work to advance understanding of the role of nonprofits in the United States and abroad. It was also important in the development of institutions and organizations that support research on philanthropy, volunteerism and non-profit organizations. Herrold joined the Maxwell School faculty in the early fall semester of 2021. She was previously an associate professor in Indiana University Lilly School of Family Philanthropy and a branch of the Paul H. ONEill School of Public and Environmental Affairs. She also served as a visiting researcher at Birzeit University in Palestine and at the American University in Cairo, Egypt. She received a doctorate. in Public Policy from Duke University in 2013. Story by Jewell Bohlinger

