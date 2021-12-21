PGA TOUR provides coverage of conflict events at Saudi International





Conditionally, PGA TOUR has provided all conflicting player publications for Saudi International, 3-6 February 2022. The tournament will be played the same week with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, so players will be asked to support that key TOUR element in the future. The memorandum announcing the decision went into membership on Monday. Players who have played AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at least once in the last five years have been granted a conditional release to commit to playing it at least once in the next two years (23, 24). Players who have not played the historic tournament on the Monterey Peninsula at least once in the last five years have been released on condition that they commit to playing it at least twice in the next three years (23, 24, 25). Daniel Berger won it last season, joining the list of champions that includes some of the biggest names in the games, including Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Ben Hogan, Sam Snead, Byron Nelson, Billy Casper and Johnny Miller. The tournament is also famous for its scenery, played on some of America’s most iconic courses, starting with the Pebble Beach Golf Links and extending to the Monterey Peninsula Country Club and Spyglass Hill. The Monterey Peninsula Host Foundation distributes tens of millions of dollars to hundreds of nonprofits in the area. According to the PGA TOUR Player Manual and Tournament Rules, players who reach a minimum of 15 events typically qualify for three conflicting event publications per season. But the regulations also fully support the denial of such claims. TOUR players do not have to apply for publications of conflicting events in several tournaments, including major leagues, Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup, World Cup and Olympics. Exceptions can also be made for a foreign player who wants to play an event in his home circuit. A home circuit is defined as the well-known professional tournament that plays all or part of its schedule in the country of which the player in question is a national. Saudi international publications are not a precedent, TOUR added.

