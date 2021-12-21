Poland and Lithuania support Ukraine, demand sanctions from Russia





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in center, Polish President Andrzej Duda, left, and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda pose for a photo before their meeting at the presidential residence in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, 430 kilometers (270 miles) southwest of the capital, Kiev. , on Monday. , December 20, 2021. (Presidential Press Office of Ukraine through the AP)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) Poland and Lithuania joined Ukraine on Monday to demand tougher Western sanctions against Moscow amid a gathering of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border that has fueled fears of an invasion. U.S. intelligence officials say Russia has amassed 70,000 troops near its border with Ukraine and is preparing for a possible invasion early next year. Moscow has denied any intention to attack, but has demanded that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and cancel alliances’ military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe. Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Huta in the Carpathian Mountains of western Ukraine in a show of support in the face of a gathering of Russian troops. In a joint statement issued after the meeting, the three leaders called on the international community to increase sanctions against the Russian Federation over its ongoing aggression against Ukraine and once again urged the Kremlin to de-escalate the situation by withdrawing troops. his from Ukraine. temporarily occupied borders and territories. Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula of Ukraine in 2014 and shortly thereafter withdrew its support following a separatist insurgency in eastern countries. More than seven years of fighting have killed over 14,000 people and destroyed the industrial heart of Ukraine, known as the Donbas. “Our common task is to deter the threat posed by Russia and to protect Europe from Russia’s aggressive policies,” Zelenskyy told a news conference after the talks. Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania are at the forefront of this prevention today. The Ukrainian leader called for strong preventive action, strong serious sanctions to rule out any thought of escalation. Nauseda stressed that any attempt by Russia to draw red lines is unacceptable in 21st century Europe. Duda also strongly warned against any calming of Moscow. “I am categorically against making any concessions to Russia,” Duda said. It is clear that Russia is the one to withdraw. Moscow on Friday released draft security documents urging the United States and NATO to deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and to abandon allied military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe, the bold ultimatums that are almost certain to be rejected by the US and its allies. . Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded security guarantees in recent weeks over the phone with US President Joe Biden, who warned that Russia would face serious consequences if Moscow attacked its neighbor. Russian diplomats have said Moscow will have to step up in advance if its demands are rejected. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko warned that Moscow would respond in the same way if NATO deploys missiles capable of reaching Russia within minutes. “If on the territory of NATO members appear assault weapons capable of reaching our control centers, we will have to create a similar situation for our counterparts,” Grushko told the daily Rossiyskaya Gazeta. ___ Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow contributed to this report.

