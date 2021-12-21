International
Omicron Cases and Vaccine News: Covid-19 Live Updates
The highly contagious Omicron variant is now the dominant version of new coronavirus cases in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and has spurred the resumption of masking mandates in several northeastern cities and states, where the increase in new cases have been particularly steep.
According to federal estimates released Monday.
The ratings underlined the rapid spread of the new variant. Two weeks ago, the CDC said Omicron accounted for only 1 percent of cases in the US; a week ago it was about 13 percent. Delta, which for months had been the dominant form of the virus, accounted for about 26 percent of new cases over the past week, the CDC estimated.
Omicron, discovered thanks to its unique combination of more than 50 mutations, has been shown to be highly transmissible two to three times more than Delta and less susceptible to vaccines than other variants. Early cases raised hopes that it could cause milder disease than other variants, but scientists say more research is needed.
In New York, new cases have grown by more than 80 percent in two weeks. In Washington, DC, where the mayor reinstated an indoor mask mandate Monday, more than three times as many cases are being identified each day than in early December.
In Boston, where cases are also on the rise, Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday announced vaccination certification requirements for some indoor spaces such as gyms and restaurants.
At a news conference Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city needs to move faster in its response to the latest wave of new cases, but insisted that another deadlock would have dire consequences. the people of this city.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Monday called the rise of new cases a vertical rise because she is going straight ahead, but she did not announce new restrictions. Ms. Hochul, a Democrat, appeared at her daily conference on coronavirus without the state health commissioner, Dr. Mary T. Bassett, who tested positive for coronavirus through a rapid test earlier in the day.
Tens of thousands of new cases in recent days have involved prominent politicians and lawmakers, such as Larry Hogan, the governor of Maryland, and Senators Cory Booker of New Jersey and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.
The increase is coming as many hospitals have reached capacity and governors in some states have mobilized the National Guard to help with shortages of hospital staff. As Covid-19 cases accumulate in hospitals, leaders of health care institutions in many states have placed newspaper ads urging locals to get vaccinated.
We need your help, prayed the directors of several health care facilities in Ohio a full page ad in the Sunday edition of the Cleveland Plain-Dealer. We now have more Covid-19 patients in our hospitals than ever before.
As has happened throughout the pandemic, the situation has changed across the country, although the overall picture is deteriorating day by day.
Some states are still struggling with the Delta variant, which had devastated the South over the summer, while the Omicron variant seems to be boosting growth in the northeast. People vaccinated without booster vaccines are believed to be more susceptible to Omicron infection.
The six states of New England, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont have some of the highest vaccination rates in the country, yet are seeing worrying new growth in coronavirus cases.
Nearly 11,000 people in New England states are now being tested positive for coronavirus every day, according to a New York Times coronavirus tracker. Almost all of these states have also seen an increase in the number of hospitalizations and deaths over the past two weeks.
Rhode Island, with one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, with 75 percent of people fully vaccinated, is also the U.S. state with the highest recent average cases per capita, according to the database. Daily cases have increased by more than 50 percent over the past two weeks.
In response, Gov. Dan McKee announced that indoor facilities will now require masks or evidence of vaccination, starting Monday. The state is too adding more vaccine testing sites for people before the holidays.
Now is the time to act, Mr McKee told a news conference on December 15, after describing the current pressure on state hospitals, the healthcare industry and schools. It’s not just time to sit back and wait.
Adeel Hassan contributed to reporting.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/live/2021/12/20/world/omicron-covid-vaccine-tests
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]