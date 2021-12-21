Omicron Cases and Vaccine News: Covid-19 Live Updates

Video transcript BACK transcript Omicron’s rise will be some challenging weeks, says the NYC mayor Mayor Bill de Blasio predicted that the increase in coronavirus cases caused by the Omicron variant would take several weeks if the city focused on vaccination and testing. Omicron is a real challenge. It will be some very challenging weeks. But the good news is based on what our healthcare leadership understands at the moment, we are talking about a matter of weeks. But testing is absolutely essential and making sure we have enough sites, enough resources, enough testing kits. Worked on all these fronts. And not surprisingly, yes the discovery that supplies are becoming a challenge because testing across the country is suddenly increasing and we were seeing a supply problem that needs to be addressed. And they were working on that, working with the White House, working with the private sector to get more supplies. Another closure would have horrible, horrible impacts on the people of this city. But most importantly, it is not necessary if we continue to vaccinate more and more people, we continue to ensure that people are tested, we continue to strengthen our hospital system, which is doing very, very well. We do not want to close. We want to vaccinate so simply. Mayor Bill de Blasio predicted that the increase in coronavirus cases caused by the Omicron variant would take several weeks if the city focused on vaccination and testing. credit Credit … Dave Sanders for the New York Times

The highly contagious Omicron variant is now the dominant version of new coronavirus cases in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and has spurred the resumption of masking mandates in several northeastern cities and states, where the increase in new cases have been particularly steep.

According to federal estimates released Monday.

The ratings underlined the rapid spread of the new variant. Two weeks ago, the CDC said Omicron accounted for only 1 percent of cases in the US; a week ago it was about 13 percent. Delta, which for months had been the dominant form of the virus, accounted for about 26 percent of new cases over the past week, the CDC estimated.

Omicron, discovered thanks to its unique combination of more than 50 mutations, has been shown to be highly transmissible two to three times more than Delta and less susceptible to vaccines than other variants. Early cases raised hopes that it could cause milder disease than other variants, but scientists say more research is needed.

In New York, new cases have grown by more than 80 percent in two weeks. In Washington, DC, where the mayor reinstated an indoor mask mandate Monday, more than three times as many cases are being identified each day than in early December.

In Boston, where cases are also on the rise, Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday announced vaccination certification requirements for some indoor spaces such as gyms and restaurants.

At a news conference Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city needs to move faster in its response to the latest wave of new cases, but insisted that another deadlock would have dire consequences. the people of this city.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Monday called the rise of new cases a vertical rise because she is going straight ahead, but she did not announce new restrictions. Ms. Hochul, a Democrat, appeared at her daily conference on coronavirus without the state health commissioner, Dr. Mary T. Bassett, who tested positive for coronavirus through a rapid test earlier in the day.

Tens of thousands of new cases in recent days have involved prominent politicians and lawmakers, such as Larry Hogan, the governor of Maryland, and Senators Cory Booker of New Jersey and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

The increase is coming as many hospitals have reached capacity and governors in some states have mobilized the National Guard to help with shortages of hospital staff. As Covid-19 cases accumulate in hospitals, leaders of health care institutions in many states have placed newspaper ads urging locals to get vaccinated.

We need your help, prayed the directors of several health care facilities in Ohio a full page ad in the Sunday edition of the Cleveland Plain-Dealer. We now have more Covid-19 patients in our hospitals than ever before.

As has happened throughout the pandemic, the situation has changed across the country, although the overall picture is deteriorating day by day.

Some states are still struggling with the Delta variant, which had devastated the South over the summer, while the Omicron variant seems to be boosting growth in the northeast. People vaccinated without booster vaccines are believed to be more susceptible to Omicron infection.

The six states of New England, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont have some of the highest vaccination rates in the country, yet are seeing worrying new growth in coronavirus cases.

Nearly 11,000 people in New England states are now being tested positive for coronavirus every day, according to a New York Times coronavirus tracker. Almost all of these states have also seen an increase in the number of hospitalizations and deaths over the past two weeks.

Rhode Island, with one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, with 75 percent of people fully vaccinated, is also the U.S. state with the highest recent average cases per capita, according to the database. Daily cases have increased by more than 50 percent over the past two weeks.

In response, Gov. Dan McKee announced that indoor facilities will now require masks or evidence of vaccination, starting Monday. The state is too adding more vaccine testing sites for people before the holidays.

Now is the time to act, Mr McKee told a news conference on December 15, after describing the current pressure on state hospitals, the healthcare industry and schools. It’s not just time to sit back and wait.

Adeel Hassan contributed to reporting.