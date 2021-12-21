Denver Airport prepares for heavy travel around Christmas





Passengers going to heaven for Christmas may still face cramped parking opportunities at Denver International Airport, but the worst of the long-awaited fall security wait seems to be over. Despite passenger traffic approaching pre-pandemic levels around Thanksgiving, DIA officials said security lines rarely lasted more than 20 minutes. This is mainly due to a change in the existing security configuration – with the TSA control lines shifted to a checkpoint – and the tightening of some additional control lanes. But long waits are still possible in the difficult days of travel in the coming week. About 2.7 million passengers are expected to travel through the airport from now until January 3, DIA officials said in a press release Monday – about 5% lower travel volume than the same holiday period in 2019. On peak days – Thursday, December 23; Monday, December 27; and Wednesday, Dec. 29 – Airport officials expect more than 200,000 passengers in total each day and between 60,000 and 70,000 people passing through TSA checkpoints. DIA parking options are still slightly limited by the lack of boat drivers, with East Economy Park closed to the public so airport staff can park there – a move that freed the ship’s crew to reopen the park of Pikes Peak shipping at $ 8 per day. Airport officials expect to have plenty of capacity, but this may mean that passengers who are accustomed to parking closer should use the park at the transport crossing. Here are some basic tips: Give yourself plenty of time – DIA recently recommended arriving two hours before your flight boarding time if security check is supported. Check the waiting time at flydenver.com.

Passengers with “Precheck” membership or an accelerated airline control status should head to the lowest level northern checkpoint, closest to the competition side. Everyone else, including Clear members who lack prior checking status, should pass check-in at the checkpoint in the south, which is closest to the hotel and transit center, or at the A-Bridge checkpoint at Level 6. Both offer mostly general control.

TSA checkpoints are generally busiest early in the morning from around 5 to 10 a.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m.

The garages and part of the western economy were the first to be filled during Thanksgiving week. The DIA-owned lot at the 61st Avenue and Pea Boulevard stations of the A-Line train was also filled, but the A-Line remains a good alternative to get to the DIA, with parking available at several other stations. Check parking status indicators on the DIA website before time.

Whether parking in the Pike’s Peak boat park or on Mount Elbert, which can be opened as a backup option, the DIA says it will allow 30 minutes to reach the terminal.

Walking through the terminal is much easier these days, with most of the building walls collapsing in early November in the middle of the building. But part of the northwestern section is blocked for the final phase of the renovation project. Journalist Sam Tabachnik contributed to this report.

