Ebony Wilkerson, traveled by van with children on surfing in Daytona, mostly released

Ebony Wilkerson, the woman who made international news in 2014 when she drove it minibus packed with children on mobile lap in Daytona Beach, was released on Friday from almost all of her remaining supervision by court order.

But district judge Raul Zambrano ordered SMA Healthcare to randomly check with Wilkersons doctors in South Carolina to make sure she continues to receive her long-term Abilify injections and stay out of legal trouble.

I do not want to minimize your efforts, said Zambrano. “I think everyone agrees that you have done very, very well and that you have improved in terms of knowledge about your medical issues and that you have done everything possible to correct them.”

Wilkerson, 40, who appeared from Zoom, shook her head as the judge spoke of her knowledge.

But Zambrano said people with mental illness take medications that make them feel better. Then they sometimes think they do not need medication and stop taking them.

Zambrano said he wanted to continue checking on Wilkerson so that if she stopped taking the medication or any other problem occurred, she could be summoned to a hearing or held in custody if necessary.

I want to release some of the burden on you, but at the same time I am not ready to leave you completely free without any further supervision, Zambrano said.

Wilkerson said little during the hearing, in addition to answering judges’ questions about who her medical providers were in South Carolina. A Christmas tree could be seen behind her and a teenage boy at one point briefly came out on camera, but said nothing.

Wilkerson arrested in 2014 in Daytona Beach

Wilkerson has been in custody or under surveillance since March 4, 2014, when she plunged her minibus into a rough, rotating surf near Near Silver Beach Avenue.

Wilkerson was pregnant at the time and inside the van with her were her two daughters, 10 and 3 years old at the time, and her son, 9 years old at the time. Children could be heard screaming as the waves shook the van and people ran to rescue them.

All survived, and Wilkerson was later born at Halifax Health Medical Center while she was in custody at the Volusia county branch prison.

At a court hearing before District Judge Leah Case in December 2014, Wilkerson testified that she was thinking God was with her and that her children needed a cleansing when she drove into the surf.

“I just kept going, I kept following the Holy Ghost,” Wilkerson said. “I followed the Holy Ghost wherever he went.

Wilkerson also said she did not realize that day that her children could have been harmed by her surfing. She said she was not trying to hurt them.

A state psychiatrist testified that Wilkerson had a schizoaffective disorder.

Judge Case acquitted Wilkerson of insanity on three counts of child abuse and sent him to a state psychiatric hospital.

Wilkerson was released from the state psychiatric hospital in a transitional institution just for him get into trouble again when she stopped taking medication in May 2016.

But during the hearing Friday, a psychiatrist who testified about the state noted that she had been consistent for the past four years.

Assistant Attorney General Kevin Sullivan said Wilkerson was doing well, but he would still like to monitor that she is receiving her injection medication for at least a period of time.

A state psychological expert, Will Meadows, testified that Wilkerson has done his best since he became involved in the case shortly after her arrest. He praised the Wilkersons’ progress and said it was at low risk.

It has definitely improved significantly, Meadows said. She did everything that was required of her. My main concern is that she has a history of drug withdrawal.

Wilkersons’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Jay Crocker, had asked the court to terminate its jurisdiction in the case. He said the Wilkersons psychologist himself, who has treated him for 4.5 years, said he believes Wilkerson can be released on parole. He said even the SMA forensic case managers have agreed for her to be released.

Zambrano did not go that far, but reduced oversight. The SMA will no longer have to complete regular reports for Wilkerson.

Instead, health officials will check randomly with her doctors, not Wilkerson, to make sure she is taking her medication and staying out of trouble.

That eases some of the burden she has, lets go of her life, Zambrano said. But we will monitor it behind the scenes. After a few years, we can look at it again.