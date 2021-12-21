DIA trains are temporarily closed due to a security incident





Denver International Airport said an individual bypassed security and boarded a train before being apprehended by police.

DENVER Denver International Airport (DIA) temporarily shut down its trains Monday afternoon when a man bypassed security at the main terminal. All trains were briefly stopped for the "security incident" and the airport resumed normal operation at 13:00. At around 12:30 p.m., a man "went down the escalator in the arrival area, bypassing the security process. The individual boarded a train before being caught by the Denver Police Department," the DIA said in a statement. of Denver Police Department (DPD) said the man left one of the competitions and went to the main terminal, then returned to camp to catch his flight without going through a security checkpoint. He was taken into custody on suspicion of obstructing transport, according to police. All passengers and staff were safe, the DIA said. DIA expected about 2.7 million passengers to travel through the airport from Monday to January 3rd. The busiest days for travel were expected to be Thursday, December 23rd; Monday, December 27th and Wednesday, December 29th, according to the airport. According to Aware of flight, there have been 307 delays at the DIA as of 4:45 p.m. Monday.

