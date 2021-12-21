The EU approves the 5th COVID-19 vaccine for the block, one from Novavax

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) The executive branch of the European Union on Monday authorized a fifth COVID-19 vaccine for use in the 27-nation bloc, giving the green light to the two-dose vaccine produced by US biotech company Novavax.

The European Commission confirmed a recommendation from the block drug regulator to grant conditional marketing authorization for the vaccine to people aged 18 and over. The decision comes as many European countries are struggling with rising infections and amid concerns about the spread of the new omicron variant.

Novavax says it is testing how it will withstand its blows against omicron, and how other manufacturers have begun to formulate an updated version to better fit that variant in case it will be needed.

“At a time when the omicron variant is spreading rapidly and we need to increase vaccination and administration of boosters, I am particularly pleased with today’s authorization of the Novavax vaccine,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Much about omicron remains unknown, including whether it causes more or less serious illness. Scientists say omicron spreads even more easily than other types of coronavirus, including delta, and is expected to become dominant in some countries early next year. Early studies suggest that vaccinated people will need a booster vaccine for the best chance at preventing an omicron infection. But even without the extra dose, vaccination should provide strong protection against serious illness and death.

The Novavax vaccine joins those from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca as EU authorized vaccines. The block has ordered up to 100 million doses of Novavax with an option for 100 million more.

The European Commission said the first doses were expected to arrive in early 2022. EU member states have ordered around 27 million doses for the first quarter of next year.

Last week, the World Health Organization gave urgent approval for the Novavax vaccine, paving the way for its inclusion in the UN-backed program to get such vaccines in the poorest countries around the world.

The European Medicines Agency, the EU’s regulator for medicines, said its human medicines committee concluded by consensus that the vaccine data were strong and met EU criteria for efficacy, safety and quality.

COVID-19 vaccines train the body to recognize the coronavirus by distinguishing the yeast protein that covers it, but the Novavax option has become very different from most commonly used vaccines.

It is a protein vaccine, made with an older technology that has been used for years to produce other types of vaccines. Maryland-based Novavax uses genetic engineering to grow harmless copies of the coronavirus spike protein in insect cells. Scientists extract and purify the protein and then mix it into a chemical that strengthens the immune system.

Novavax President and CEO Stanley C. Erck said the company will deliver the first protein-based vaccine to the EU at a critical time when we believe the choice between vaccines will lead to increased immunization.

Last summer, Novavax reported that a study of 30,000 people in the US and Mexico found that the vaccine was safe and 90% effective against symptomatic infection from previous variants, similar to findings from a 15,000-person trial in Britain. A subsequent study found that a booster dose six months after the last injection could trigger antibodies that fight the virus enough to treat the extra-contagious delta variant, which at the time was the biggest threat.

The Novavax vaccine has long been expected to help boost global vaccine supplies, as vaccines only require refrigerated storage. But Novavax was delayed for months due to problems with large-scale production.

In a statement, Novavax said the manufacturer of the Serum Institute of India will supply the initial doses to the EU and subsequent doses will come from other manufacturing countries in its global supply chain.

Dr. Gregory Glenn, Novavaxs’s chief research and development officer, recently told the Associated Press that the problem was not the production of the spike protein itself, which is straightforward, but the ability to make and bottle large quantities. Glenn said the company now has enough manufacturing capabilities. She collaborated with the great Serum Institute of India and two companies recently received emergency authorization for shooting in Indonesia and the Philippines. In addition, Novavax has established manufacturing facilities in the Czech Republic, South Korea and elsewhere.

Novavax has been authorized for urgent use in Indonesia and the Philippines, has pending applications with the World Health Organization and the UK, and plans to file with the US Food and Drug Administration by the end of the year.

