A look at the billions of dollars in foreign aid to Gaza





GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) The international community has sent billions of dollars in aid to the Gaza Strip in recent years to provide assistance to the more than 2 million Palestinians living in Hamas-ruled isolated territory. The aid is intended to ease the burden on civilians of an Israeli-Egyptian blockade imposed on Gaza when the Islamic militant group took power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007. Israel says severe restrictions on trade and movement are needed to keep Hamas from boosting its military capabilities, while critics see it as a form of collective punishment. Israel and Hamas have fought four wars since 2008, most recently in May. Israel closely monitors aid in trying to ensure it bypasses Hamas. But the Hamas-led government takes advantage of foreign countries paying the bill for schools, hospitals and infrastructure, allowing it to conserve its own resources, including the taxes and customs it collects. Here is a look at the main forms of international aid to Gaza: From 2014-2020, UN agencies spent nearly $ 4.5 billion in Gaza, including $ 600 million in 2020 alone. More than 80% of this funding is channeled through the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, who make up three-quarters of Gaza’s population. Some 280,000 children in Gaza attend UNRWA-run schools, which also provide health services and food aid. Qatar has provided $ 1.3 billion in aid to Gaza since 2012 for construction, health services and agriculture. That includes $ 360 million pledged in January for 2021 and another $ 500 million pledged for post-war reconstruction in May. Qatari aid also goes to families in need and to help pay the Hamas government’s salaries. The Palestinian Authority says it will spend $ 1.7 billion on Gaza this year, mostly on the salaries of tens of thousands of civil servants who lost their jobs when Hamas came to power in 2007. Egypt pledged $ 500 million in aid after the May war, but it is unclear how much has materialized. He sent construction crews to clean up the rubble over the summer. Germany and other European countries will spend nearly 70m euros ($ 80m) on water projects in Gaza this year, in addition to their contributions to UNRWA. The U.S. has spent at least $ 5.5 million in Gaza this year on cash assistance and health care, in addition to contributing $ 90 million to UNRWA operations in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. Israel is granting work permits to 10,000 Gaza residents undergoing security clearance, providing a crucial source of income for families not known to be linked to Hamas.

