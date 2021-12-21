International
Liz Truss will hold Brexit talks with the EU on the NI | protocol Brexit
The newly appointed UK post-Brexit chief negotiator, Liz Truss, said she would speak with her EU counterpart, Maro Efovi, on Tuesday amid renewed calls to tear up controversial Northern Ireland protocol.
The cabinet minister, who is also foreign secretary, said she wanted to negotiate a comprehensive solution to the deal, which requires post-Brexit controls on goods arriving in Northern Ireland from the UK.
The Allies added that it wanted to go out on the ground, but did not provide further details on how it would handle technical discussions about customs regulations, which could have far-reaching political consequences.
No EU-UK talks were scheduled in the last days before Christmas, until the sudden resignation of Lord Frost, who had been Boris Johnsons’ chief Brexit negotiator.
Ministers remain under pressure from the conservative Brexiters and Democratic Unionists of Northern Ireland to resolve an issue they argue has led to the creation of a border below the Irish Sea and has damaged the integrity of the UK.
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, head of the DUP, told the BBC he had been led to believe by Frost that the talks were trying to move forward: I think he felt we were rapidly approaching the time when the UK government needed to take action. one-sided. .
Article 16 of the Protocol allows one or the other party to terminate part of the agreement such as customs controls between the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland in the event of serious economic, social or environmental difficulties. But it can expose anyone who acts to retaliatory tariffs.
John Finucane, a Sinn Fin MP, said the British government needs to show a degree of responsibility and realism over the protocol, which allows Northern Ireland special access to the EU single market. He said the agreement gave huge economic benefits to this jurisdiction.
Trusses remain backed during the 2016 referendum campaign, but are popular with conservative activists at a time when Johnsons’s prime minister is in crisis over a string of revelations about rallies that broke the 10-day deadlock.
A strong Brexit source at the party benches said they were supportive of Trusss’s appointment, but wanted her to focus on the details and not just the boat tour after being photographed riding a tank in Estonia last month, in a pose reminiscent of Margaret Thatcher. .
Truss will combine the role with her position as foreign secretary, the first time jobs have been joined since the UK voted to leave the EU in 2016. A former Downing Street instructor said both roles are full time and ask yourself if it can be effective focus on both.
During the EU referendum campaign in 2016, Truss, speaking at an event of the residence campaign as environmental secretary, said: I do not want my daughters to grow up in a world where they need a visa or work permit in Europe, or where they are hindered. the growth of a business due to the extortionate costs of calls and barriers to trade.
The minister co-authored a pamphlet with Labors Ed Miliband, Lib Dem leader Ed Davey and Green MP Caroline Lucas. They warned: If Britain leaves Europe, our environment will be hungry for investment, without protection, and the leadership it needs will be denied. Brexiters criticized her as intimidating.
Truss also agreed with Lord Frost, then president of the Scotch Whiskey Association, in arguing that membership in the EU’s single market was critical to the successful exports of alcoholic beverages. Europe has a taste for Scotland and the industry will do better if we stay in the EU, she said.
Truss’s allies said the minister had made it clear that she had changed her mind and would vote to leave if given the chance again. Her tenure as secretary of international trade, before becoming foreign secretary, had demonstrated her credentials as a free trader and free trader, they added.
