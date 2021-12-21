Toronto Hospital Network puts some non-essential procedures on hold as COVID cases rise – Toronto





A Toronto hospital network is temporarily shutting down non-essential outpatient procedures as COVID-19 cases rise in Ontario. Tim Rutledge, president and CEO of Unity Health Toronto, which includes St. Joseph’s Health Center and St. Michael’s Hospital, announced the decision. in a statement Monday. “As of December 20, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend all non-essential outpatient care and surgical procedures, except in urgent and urgent cases,” the statement said. Read more: Ontario reports 3,784 new COVID cases, no new deaths “We also moved all non-essential outpatient visits from in person to our clinic premises to virtual where possible.” Rutledge said it has become “very clear that we are facing another significant increase in COVID-19 in Toronto and across Ontario”. The story goes down the ad He said Omicron presents challenges and uncertainties and noted that the variant is being transmitted rapidly among people. Rutledge said patients who are affected will be contacted. He added that surgeries are being prioritized so that patients with an emergency condition, or whose prognosis would be affected by a delayed procedure, receive care. “We are taking steps at Unity Health Toronto to protect your health care services in order to ensure that we are able to provide care to those most in need during this pandemic wave,” Rutledge said. “We know that every change we make in our services is troubling and challenging for our staff, patients and loved ones, and we will grow as soon as it is safe to do so. “Right now we need to focus all our efforts, people and resources on caring for our patients and ensuring that we have the capacity to meet the demands of the pandemic.”















The story goes down the ad COVID-19 cases have increased in Ontario in recent weeks. The number of people hospitalized with the virus has remained relatively stable, although it has been growing slowly. Trends Quebec closes schools, bars, gyms as COVID-19 cases increase

Canada tops 10,000 COVID-19 cases as provinces reintroduce restrictions Last Thursday, before the Ontario government announced additional measures in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the provincial science advisory table warned that without swift intervention, ICU occupation could reach volatile levels early in the year. January. Rutledge called for all those eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine boosters as soon as possible. “The COVID-19 vaccine is the only best protection we all have against this deadly virus,” he said. with folder by Jessica Patton The story goes down the ad View link » <br />

