BC COVID-19 pandemic update | BC Gov News

As of Monday, December 20, 2021, 87.3% (4,352,063) of eligible persons aged five and over in BC have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 82.6% (4,118,432) have received the second dose.

Furthermore, 91.7% (4,250,903) of eligible persons 12 years of age and older in BC received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 88.8% (4,118,375) received their second dose and 16% ( 727,761) have received a third dose.

Also, 92.1% (3,982,962) of all qualified adults in BC received their first dose, 89.3% (3,863,965) received their second dose and 17% (726,994) received their third dose .

Over a three-day period, BC is reporting 2,550 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 228,335 cases in the province:

December 17-18: 911 new cases

December 18-19: 832 new cases

December 19-20: 807 new cases

There are 5,435 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 220,348 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 185 people are in hospital and 77 in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in isolation.

New / active cases include:

877 new cases in Fraser Health Total active cases: 1707

909 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health Total active cases: 1823

268 new cases in Internal Health

81 new cases in North Health

415 new cases in Island Health Total active cases: 1021

there are no new cases of people residing outside of Canada

In the last 72 hours three new deaths have been reported, for a total of 2,402.

New deaths include:

Fraser Health: a

Northern Health: a

Island Health: a

Public Health is monitoring the increase in cases in British Columbia and developments in other jurisdictions and will outline additional measures for COVID-19 during its regular press conference on Tuesday.

Note: The Omicron concern variant update will be provided in tomorrow’s COVID-19 pandemic update.

There have been no new outbreaks of health care institutions. There is an active explosion in:

Long-term care:

acute care: Lions Gate Hospital (Vancouver Coastal Health)

Assisted or independent living:

The blast at Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Center (Island Health) has been declared complete.

From December 10-16, fully unvaccinated persons accounted for 39.4% of cases.

From 3-16 December, they accounted for 71.4% of hospital admissions.

Last week’s cases (December 10-16) – A total of 3,721

Unvaccinated: 1,397 (37.5%)

Partially vaccinated: 69 (1.9%)

Fully vaccinated: 2,255 (60.6%)

Cases hospitalized in the last two weeks (December 3-16) – Total 154

Unvaccinated: 104 (67.5%)

Partially vaccinated: 6 (3.9%)

Fully vaccinated: 44 (28.6%)

Last week, cases per 100,000 inhabitants after age adjustment (December 10-16)

Unvaccinated: 190.7

Partially vaccinated: 34.3

Fully vaccinated: 49.7

Last two weeks, hospitalized cases per 100,000 inhabitants after age adjustment (December 3-16)

Unvaccinated: 23.8

Partially vaccinated: 4.9

Fully vaccinated: 1.0

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 9,165,398 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.

