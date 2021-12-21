International
A changed landscape in La Palma
Before Cumbre Vieja opened on September 19, 2021, the west wing of La Palma was filled with houses, streets, swimming pools and crops. After slow-moving lava flows clearing their way to the tiny volcanic peak in the Canary Islands for months, parts of the island now look more like a lunar landscape than a tropical paradise.
of Image of Operating Land (OLI) is Landsat 8 captured this pair of natural color images that show how drastically the Todoque and El Paraso areas have changed. The first image was taken on May 21, 2021; the second shows the same area on December 15, 2021. The houses appear as small, white rectangles; many of the largest white and gray rectangles are greenhouses used for growing bananas. The dark remnants of a lava flow from one The explosion of 1949 cut in the bottom third of both images.
Slow lava flows have caused major damage to homes, infrastructure and agricultural land. Some areas that have not been directly invaded by lava have been covered with ash. According to a Mid-December update from Copernicus Emergency Management Service, the blast destroyed at least 1,600 buildings. Lava has consumed at least 12 square kilometers (5 square miles) of land, including at least 4 square kilometers of crops. Initial estimates say the explosion caused at least 550 to 700 million euros to damage.
After three months of strong lava flows and explosive activity, there are signs that the eruption may end. On December 14, geologists from the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute (INVOLCAN) noticed a sharp drop in seismic activity; Explosive activity, sulfur dioxide emissions and lava flows also faded. While activity could rise again, ten days of inactivity would prompt local scientific authorities to declare the explosion completed, according to Canarian Weekly.
NASA Earth Observatory images by Lauren Dauphin, using Landsat data from US Geological Survey. Story by Adam Voiland.
