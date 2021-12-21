Quebec closes schools, bars, gyms and more as the number of COVID-19 cases increases

Quebec is closing schools, bars, gyms and cinemas as public health officials compete to slow the spread of Omicronvariant.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dub said in the face of the variant, which appears to be doubling its prevalence every two days, the government had to take steps to prevent the healthcare system from overloading.

“The epidemiological situation is critical. The spread of the community is startling,” Dub told a news conference Monday, appearing from home alongside director of public health Dr. Horacio Arruda and Daniel Par, who is in charge of the Quebec vaccination campaign.

“Our health system is already in crisis and things are not improving. Additions to the hospital and admissions to the intensive care unit are on the rise.”

Schools are closed

Primary and secondary schools will close early Monday, with students returning to private tutoring on January 10th. This means that elementary school students will have longer vacations and high school students will switch to distance learning when lessons resume in the New Year.

Adult and vocational education centers will also be closed.

Primary school buildings will remain open only for vaccination campaigns and the distribution of rapid test kits. Kindergarten services will also continue to operate for parents who need them, giving priority to parents working in the healthcare sector. Private and provincial-run gardens will also remain open.

Bars, gyms, cinemas, concert venues and spasms should be closed from 17:00 Monday. Restaurants will have to reduce their capacity to 50 percent and limit their hours from 5am to 10pm. Professional sports games will have to be played without spectators.

Work from home is now mandated for all non-core workers, including civil servants. The provincial government is banning all public ministerial activities, such as press conferences unrelated to COVID-19.

‘Limit your contacts’

Dub said more measures could be announced in the coming days.

Meetings of up to 10 people from a maximum of three families are still allowed, but not recommended and that number could change, officials warned.

“What we are asking for is to limit your contacts to the absolute minimum,” said the Minister of Health.

Hours before the announcement, Quebec reported a record number of cases in the last 24 hours, with 4,571 new cases, three more deaths and 21 other people hospitalized.

Hospital admissions, at 397, are already higher than half the province’s capacity, which is 671. Dub said the low capacity of the system is not due to a lack of beds, but a serious lack of staff, many of them who are on vacation or have left altogether.

Although the severity of the disease caused by the Omicron variant is not fully known, the high rate of transmission will lead to more hospitalizations in a short time, no matter what, Dub said.

“We are eight million people in Quebec. We are at war. We are at war now against this virus,” he said. “This isi have never seen it, this has never been seen before. It ‘s incredible. “The only way to manage this crisis is to react as quickly as possible with the resources that are available.”

Quebecers line up outside a Familiprix in Quebec City in an attempt to get a quick test. (Hadi Hassin / Radio Canada)

Some populations have a priority for promoters

Some hospitals are postponing non-urgent surgeries again. Laval Cit-de-la-Sant Hospital has reported two outbreaks, with a total of six employees tested positive so far.

On Thursday, forecasts from the provincial government health care research institute, INESSS, showed that up to 700 Quebecers could be in hospital due to the virus by early January, with about 160 of them in intensive care.

Par, head of the provincial vaccination campaign, says Quebec is trying to speed up vaccinations with the third dose, but needs more people to get vaccinated and is giving priority to older populations, health care workers, populations in risk and long-term care. the inhabitants of the house.

Pharmacies have slowly started receiving and distributing quick test kits, causing the long lines and websites of some pharmacy chains to break down as people tried to book appointments to get them.