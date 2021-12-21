International
The world at his feet: The missing boy who became a humanitarian in South Sudan – South Sudan
Recruited by militants in the 1990s, Elijah Manyok Jok fled to Kenya where he received school meals at the World Food Program, joining the organization as an adult – and later setting up his own NGO.
December 13, 2021, Gioacchino Gargano
This article complements Annual Partnership Consultation 2021, an annual WFP event to discuss strategic priorities and coordinated activities with its 800+ international and local NGO partners
“My first memories of World Food Program as children they are the cars moving through the streets of the Kakuma refugee camp, “says Elijah Manyok Jok – vehicles decorated in blue letters, WFP.” I remember me and my friends running around those cars looking for bottles of water. at that time, we did not see those bottles very often, so they were very precious to us.These cars gave us hope that something good would come to us and that, one day, we too would drive one of those cars “It was the only hope a refugee child could have at the time.”
The 34-year-old from Bori, a town on the east bank of the White Nile River in South Sudan, is the founder and chief executive of an NGO called Smile again African Development Organization and directs a humanitarian figure on its own.
In the early 1990s, the second Sudanese civil war invaded the southern regions of the country, bringing terror and massacres.
Elijah left Bori, seeking refuge in the bushes of the Eastern Equatorial state – embarking on a journey that landed him in the type of car he once followed, as a WFP field monitor.
“I spent three years inside the war zones and bushes of southern Sudan, weaving before joining the rest of the unaccompanied minors who later became known as’lost boys“Sudan,” he said.
Elijah and 20,000 other children, from the rural region of what was then southern Sudan, were displaced or orphaned during the war. The missing boys embarked on dangerous journeys to the nearest refugee camps in Ethiopia and Kenya, where thousands had been sheltered for several years.
Fighting for survival, they became easy targets for armed groups – many of them, including Elijah, were recruited as child soldiers. In 1994, at the age of 7, Elijah managed to escape and cross the border into Kenya. After days of walking, he arrived at the Kakuma refugee camp.
Growing up in Kakuma
“At first we were divided into groups, I shared a shelter with other boys I had never met before,” he says. “Then, over time, I found relatives and family friends and transferred with them.”
Then there was the issue of meals.
“Sometimes it was difficult to live on just the food ration each of us received from the WFP. It became easier over time as we joined efforts and shared rations as a family. Many of the children arriving at the camp showed signs of malnutrition. However, school meals turned out to be a vital source of food. ”
“[They] “It saved us from malnutrition and changed our lives,” says Elija. “When there were ration cuts, the school was completely empty. “Children can not stay at school until 18:00 without eating and return home on an empty stomach.”
In early 2000, the project to repatriate Sudan’s missing boys brought new hope to the camp. About 3,000 children arrived in the US. “I was excited about the idea of going to the United States. “I was ready to start a new life and continue my studies”, says Elija. But then came September 11th. “Everything changed, the program was completely closed, as well as my hope. “Kakuma remained my home for the next seven years.”
The Civil War finally ended in 2005 with the signing of Comprehensive Peace Agreement. Elijah sought to relocate to South Sudan.
In 2007, Elijah returned home on a UNHCR flight. He settled in Bor, where he finally reunited with his parents.
He enrolled in online university to pursue a degree in business administration. After graduating in 2010, he received a call from WFP offering him a position as a field monitor.
“There was a strong call to me to raise and help my people help themselves,” he says. “I was a product of humanitarian efforts after 13 years of refuge, relying entirely on humanitarian aid for my food, water, shelter, protection and education. All the basics of life. “I owed it to humanity and I saw this as an opportunity to return.”
And lo and behold, he was, on the other side of the bulletproof vest of a WFP car, watching the children running as his countryman shouted loudly for independence.
“I was still working with the WFP when South Sudan gained its independence [in 2011]. I have wonderful memories. I was on the border with Sudan when we received the news, it was a mixture of joy, shock and disbelief. “We celebrated all night, and I was the star of the celebration, being the only one holding a South Sudanese flag.”
Plane to fight hunger
After three years at WFP, Elijah expanded his experience working with international NGOs such as Save the Children and Catholic Relief. “It was a great experience. “It helped me understand how a large NGO is managed,” he said.
He then supported a group of friends who founded Smile Again Africa. Since 2014, the year of a catastrophic food crisis in South Sudan, he has worked full-time with Smile Again Africa, which has partnered with WFP to provide food aid and implement food programs.
“I remember trying to reach those in need in 2014. There was no access, no roads, [a] high risk of being ambushed. This was when WFP started throwing food from the sky. “I was very vocal about the need for airdrops.”
Air points are the ultimate solution for WFP as they cost seven times as much as road shipping.
Over time, Elijah turned Smile Again into a solid national NGO, focusing on food security, livelihoods, gender, education and food.
“When he joined as the new CEO of SAADO, the organization had only one office, seven staff and a computer, and the first project was funded by WFP for $ 19,000. We now have 9 offices, about 600 staff members and an annual budget of $ 9 million to $ 11 million. ”
Elijah does not miss any opportunity to join the forums and events that WFP organizes for its NGO partners.
“These consultations have really helped shape the leadership of SAADO. It helped us create a larger network and connect with international actors.
“Kur u takova [WFP chief executive] David Beasley in Rome, I told him that in my life I have dealt with WFP in almost every possible way: I have been a beneficiary, I have been a staff member and now I am a partner. I miss becoming a donor…. we will see for that! ”
Sources
2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/south-sudan/world-his-feet-lost-boy-who-became-humanitarian-south-sudan
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]