The world at his feet: The missing boy who became a humanitarian in South Sudan – South Sudan

Recruited by militants in the 1990s, Elijah Manyok Jok fled to Kenya where he received school meals at the World Food Program, joining the organization as an adult – and later setting up his own NGO.

December 13, 2021, Gioacchino Gargano

This article complements Annual Partnership Consultation 2021, an annual WFP event to discuss strategic priorities and coordinated activities with its 800+ international and local NGO partners

“My first memories of World Food Program as children they are the cars moving through the streets of the Kakuma refugee camp, “says Elijah Manyok Jok – vehicles decorated in blue letters, WFP.” I remember me and my friends running around those cars looking for bottles of water. at that time, we did not see those bottles very often, so they were very precious to us.These cars gave us hope that something good would come to us and that, one day, we too would drive one of those cars “It was the only hope a refugee child could have at the time.”

The 34-year-old from Bori, a town on the east bank of the White Nile River in South Sudan, is the founder and chief executive of an NGO called Smile again African Development Organization and directs a humanitarian figure on its own.

In the early 1990s, the second Sudanese civil war invaded the southern regions of the country, bringing terror and massacres.

Elijah left Bori, seeking refuge in the bushes of the Eastern Equatorial state – embarking on a journey that landed him in the type of car he once followed, as a WFP field monitor.

“I spent three years inside the war zones and bushes of southern Sudan, weaving before joining the rest of the unaccompanied minors who later became known as’lost boys“Sudan,” he said.

Elijah and 20,000 other children, from the rural region of what was then southern Sudan, were displaced or orphaned during the war. The missing boys embarked on dangerous journeys to the nearest refugee camps in Ethiopia and Kenya, where thousands had been sheltered for several years.

Fighting for survival, they became easy targets for armed groups – many of them, including Elijah, were recruited as child soldiers. In 1994, at the age of 7, Elijah managed to escape and cross the border into Kenya. After days of walking, he arrived at the Kakuma refugee camp.

Growing up in Kakuma

“At first we were divided into groups, I shared a shelter with other boys I had never met before,” he says. “Then, over time, I found relatives and family friends and transferred with them.”

Then there was the issue of meals.

“Sometimes it was difficult to live on just the food ration each of us received from the WFP. It became easier over time as we joined efforts and shared rations as a family. Many of the children arriving at the camp showed signs of malnutrition. However, school meals turned out to be a vital source of food. ”

“[They] “It saved us from malnutrition and changed our lives,” says Elija. “When there were ration cuts, the school was completely empty. “Children can not stay at school until 18:00 without eating and return home on an empty stomach.”

In early 2000, the project to repatriate Sudan’s missing boys brought new hope to the camp. About 3,000 children arrived in the US. “I was excited about the idea of ​​going to the United States. “I was ready to start a new life and continue my studies”, says Elija. But then came September 11th. “Everything changed, the program was completely closed, as well as my hope. “Kakuma remained my home for the next seven years.”

The Civil War finally ended in 2005 with the signing of Comprehensive Peace Agreement. Elijah sought to relocate to South Sudan.

In 2007, Elijah returned home on a UNHCR flight. He settled in Bor, where he finally reunited with his parents.

He enrolled in online university to pursue a degree in business administration. After graduating in 2010, he received a call from WFP offering him a position as a field monitor.

“There was a strong call to me to raise and help my people help themselves,” he says. “I was a product of humanitarian efforts after 13 years of refuge, relying entirely on humanitarian aid for my food, water, shelter, protection and education. All the basics of life. “I owed it to humanity and I saw this as an opportunity to return.”

And lo and behold, he was, on the other side of the bulletproof vest of a WFP car, watching the children running as his countryman shouted loudly for independence.

“I was still working with the WFP when South Sudan gained its independence [in 2011]. I have wonderful memories. I was on the border with Sudan when we received the news, it was a mixture of joy, shock and disbelief. “We celebrated all night, and I was the star of the celebration, being the only one holding a South Sudanese flag.”

Plane to fight hunger

After three years at WFP, Elijah expanded his experience working with international NGOs such as Save the Children and Catholic Relief. “It was a great experience. “It helped me understand how a large NGO is managed,” he said.

He then supported a group of friends who founded Smile Again Africa. Since 2014, the year of a catastrophic food crisis in South Sudan, he has worked full-time with Smile Again Africa, which has partnered with WFP to provide food aid and implement food programs.

“I remember trying to reach those in need in 2014. There was no access, no roads, [a] high risk of being ambushed. This was when WFP started throwing food from the sky. “I was very vocal about the need for airdrops.”

Air points are the ultimate solution for WFP as they cost seven times as much as road shipping.

Over time, Elijah turned Smile Again into a solid national NGO, focusing on food security, livelihoods, gender, education and food.

“When he joined as the new CEO of SAADO, the organization had only one office, seven staff and a computer, and the first project was funded by WFP for $ 19,000. We now have 9 offices, about 600 staff members and an annual budget of $ 9 million to $ 11 million. ”

Elijah does not miss any opportunity to join the forums and events that WFP organizes for its NGO partners.

“These consultations have really helped shape the leadership of SAADO. It helped us create a larger network and connect with international actors.

“Kur u takova [WFP chief executive] David Beasley in Rome, I told him that in my life I have dealt with WFP in almost every possible way: I have been a beneficiary, I have been a staff member and now I am a partner. I miss becoming a donor…. we will see for that! ”

