It looks like BC will face additional restrictions on COVID-19 to be announced at a press conference on Tuesday.

Cases of COVID-19 in BC have increased over the weekend with 2,550 other infections reported.

911 were discovered between Friday and Saturday, 832 from Saturday to Sunday and 807 from Sunday to Monday.

There are now 5,435 active cases in the province.

















4:25

BC Bars are not ready to pay off the New Year, despite new restrictions for COVID





In a press release Monday, the province said “public health is monitoring the increase in cases in British Columbia and developments in other jurisdictions, and will outline additional measures for COVID-19 during its regular press conference on Tuesday.”

It is not yet known what those additional measures might be, but many will wonder if this means that Christmas plans will have to change.

BC COVID-19 cases increase over the weekend with 2,550 new infections

















2:02

Confusion, disappointment as rapid antigen tests require increase across Canada





The current restrictions are scheduled to remain in effect until January 31, 2022 unless renewed by Henry.

Trends Which masks work best against Omicron? Experts are divided, but most say cloth masks

Amplifiers not enough to offset Omicron surge, experts say: ‘No time’

Under these restrictions, Colombian Britons will once again be limited in the number of visitors to private homes, although the measures are less stringent than last holiday season. Indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 visitors or another family if all are vaccinated.

Venues with more than 1000 participants will be limited to half capacity.

All sports tournaments are being canceled. All gatherings and events organized on New Year’s night are limited to events with only landing, no mixing or dancing.

Countries covered by the BC vaccine passport system will be formally required to scan QR codes, rather than inspect them visually.

Restaurants can stay open at full capacity, but guests should wear masks when not sitting down and should not move between tables.

The new BC COVID-19 restrictions take effect on Monday

















3:49

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry explains why BC does not speed up booster doses





Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry explains why BC does not speed up booster doses



On Monday afternoon, the Centers for Disease Control said Omicron is now the most common coronavirus variant in the United States, accounting for nearly three-quarters of COVID-19 cases.

Henry said Omicron does not stop it, but BC could flatten it to help prevent the rise of hospital admissions.

This post will be updated after the press conference with Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

