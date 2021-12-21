Australia Covid-19: Scott Morrison rules out new blockchain despite growing cases and Omicron fears





On Tuesday, the country’s most populous state reported the largest number of new daily pandemic cases, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison convened an emergency meeting of the National Cabinet to discuss the rise in infections.

But he said a key message to state prime ministers is a return to blockades, strong social restrictions and fines for violating them is not the answer.

“We have to overcome the heavy hand of government and we have to treat Australians as adults,” Morrison told a news conference in Queensland on Tuesday. “We have to move from a culture of mandates to a culture of responsibility. This is how we live with the virus in the future.”

His comments come after New South Wales reported 3,057 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm local time on Monday – a record for daily infections in the country. A total of 284 people are hospitalized with Covid-19 in the state, with 39 patients in intensive care. Long queues formed outside the testing centers as thousands of people obeyed orders to take a test before the holiday. Meanwhile, Queensland State health authorities warned on Tuesday that they were seeing a doubling of cases every two days – an increasing number of which are the Omicron variant – but said they would move forward with easing quarantine restrictions. The rise in infections in Australia comes as countries are in most of the Asia-Pacific region delaying their reopening plans , with some reinstatement or tightening of border controls on Omicron concerns. World Health Organization said Monday that Omicron is spreading “significantly faster” than the Delta variant and is causing infections in people who have been vaccinated or cured by Covid-19. But scientists still do not know for sure whether the variant causes more serious disease or to what extent existing vaccines are less effective against it. A shift in personal responsibility NSW Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet echoed Prime Minister Morrison’s words in an article for Australia’s Daily Telegraph on Monday, despite growing cases in his home country. “One of the most powerful reflexes is the feeling that with every new case, we have to close everything,” Perrottet said. “But this is not December 2019, and since the virus first appeared, one thing has changed the game: vaccination.” The prime minister said that if the trajectory of an explosion threatens to overload health services, the state will change its approach, but “it is time to shift the balance back to personal responsibility”. “NSW is resilient. Our people are strong. This is our moment to rise up and lead the nation from this pandemic,” Perrottet said. In Australia, 90.6% of people aged 16 and over have been vaccinated twice, according to the Department of Health. But while vaccination is a key pillar in the country’s response to Covid, a growing divide seems to have opened up between the government and health experts since the emergence of Omicron. Australian Medical Association President Dr Omar Khorshid said the “reckless” approach adopted by Perrottet was life-threatening. “Tracing DIY contacts, weakening control requirements, abandoning mask-wearing mandates and removing density limits are all together a recipe for disaster and at a time when hospital admissions and ICU cases rise beyond any standard for which “he is working – it will be too late,” Khorshid said in a statement. Dan Swan, a researcher and clinical immunologist from the Garvan Institute of Sydney Medical Research, said in a 17 minute video on Facebook posted Sunday that if Sydney residents do not change their behavior on Christmas Eve, the city could “fall asleep in a catastrophic catastrophe in January”. “Almost anyone can catch Omicron. We risk turning Christmas day into a simultaneous super-spreading event across Sydney to thousands of families,” Swan said in the video. “If everyone catches Omicron on Christmas day, then there will be a disaster in the hospital by early January because all the infections happen at the same time. And we know what happens when a large number of people try. “Get a hospital bed. at the same time. They can not get the care they need. And the death toll is starting to rise much more than it should,” he said. Last week, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard warned that, based on current modeling, the state could register up to 25,000 new infections a day by the end of January. About Asia Across Asia-Pacific, Omicron is forcing countries to rethink easing their restrictions. In South Korea, severe Covid infections are reaching record levels and President Moon Jae-in has ordered national university hospitals to focus on treating patients with Covid-19 critical illness. Moon told public hospitals in the greater Seoul area to shift specialization in infectious diseases where possible, called for an expansion of hospital beds to treat Covid-19 patients, and said military doctors should be assigned to it. treat patients with severe Covid disease. On Sunday, South Korea reported a record 1,025 critically ill patients with Covid-19. The number dropped slightly to 997 on Monday, according to the Korean Agency for Disease Control and Prevention (KDCA). Last week, the government reversed its phased plan to ease restrictions and instead reinstated strict measures for social distancing, including a 21:00 nationwide curfew for restaurants and cafes. On Tuesday, New Zealand said it would postpone the phased reopening of the border until the end of February over Omicron concerns. The measures were expected to start in January. And last week, Malaysia announced new Covid-19 measures, including banning mass rallies and seeking boosting doses for high-risk groups after reporting the second case of the Omicron variant. according to for Reuters.

CNN’s Alex Stambaugh and Lizzy Yee contributed to the report.

CNN's Alex Stambaugh and Lizzy Yee contributed to the report.

