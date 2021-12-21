Venture Global will sell LNG to China National Offshore Oil Corp.





A screen displays the image of Jinzhou 25-1 oil field at the stand of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) during China 2021 International Trade Fair (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China, September 4, 2021. REUTERS / Florence Lo / File Photo

December 20 (Reuters) – Venture Global LNG said Monday it has signed a 20-year deal to sell liquefied natural gas (LNG) to a unit of China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC). US-based Global Venture said it would supply 2 million tonnes of LNG per year from its Louisiana Plaquemines LNG export facility to CNOOC Gas & Power Group Co. Ltd. The U.S. government granted Venture Global permission to begin fieldwork early in Plaquemines earlier this year. "China is critical of global climate change efforts, and the LNG supplied by Venture Global will serve as a significant addition to their low-carbon energy mix for decades," said Mike Sabel, Venture Global chief executive officer. China will become the world's largest importer of LNG in 2022 and CNOOC is the country 's largest buyer of super cooled fuel. Liquefied natural gas is seen by many countries as a transition fuel away from the most polluting coal-fired power plants, particularly in China, the world's largest user of coal. Global demand for LNG has reached record levels each year since 2015, largely due to growing demand in China and the rest of Asia. Global demand for LNG is expected to grow to 53.3 billion cubic meters per day (bcfd) next year, according to Goldman Sachs analysts. CNOOC will also buy 1.5 million tonnes of LNG from Venture Global's Calcasieu Pass plant in the short term. "As the largest importer of LNG in China, CNOOC is deeply committed not only to the mission of securing China's gas supply, but also to the climate goals of building a carbon-neutral China by 2060," Shi said. Chenggang, Chairman of CNOOC Gas & Power. Companies around the world have used gas to keep energy prices lower and maintain reliable electricity grids, while meeting growing energy demand. Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Edited by Bill Berkrot Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

